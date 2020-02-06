These Caribbean queens know how to enjoy fun in the sun

Photo credit: @trishette

With pearly white sandy beaches, clear blue water, lush green jungles, towering landscapes, vibrant culture and world famous dishes, it’s no secret that the Caribbean islands have it all. While some self-styled travel buddies can rank a trip to islands such as Jamaica, Antigua, and Bahamas as “basic,” those who really love that travel know that the Caribbean is anything but.

Easy access, affordable adventures, a romantic landscape and turn-ups approved by girls are just some of the reasons why black women are queens of the Caribbean year after year. Whether they enjoy the sun on the beaches of Nevis, horseback riding on Turks and Caicos Islands or live in Haiti, black women love the Caribbean and our sun-drenched glow, it is a paradise that loves us.

So take a moment to escape the winter blues by living deputy by these Caribbean queens and letting their melanin shine on the islands.

01

@thebizzyboss

Photo credit: @thebizzyboss

02

@sixxthwonder & @therealstunnadior

Photo credit: @sixxthwonder & @therealstunnadior

03

@mara_mac

Photo credit: @mara_mac

04

@lavidaloca_kiss

Photo credit: @lavidaloca_kiss

05

@ fola.shade

Photo credit: @ fola.shade

06

@franklyfrankiee

Photo credit: @franklyfrankiee

07

@ Sirenriese

Photo credit: @sirenriese

08

@simplycyn

Photo credit: @simplycyn

09

@aaliyahjay

Photo credit: @aaliyahjay

10

@veeglobalgoddess

Photo credit: @veeglobalgoddess

11

@trishette

Photo credit: @trishette

12

@dorhaymi

Photo credit: @dorhaymi

13

@washnews

Photo credit: @washnews

14

@whatdettedoes

Photo credit: @whatdettedoes

15

@kaileeinthecity

Photo credit: @kaileeinthecity

16

@naturalneiicey

Photo credit: @naturalneiicey

17

@jaubreydesigns

Photo credit: @jaubreydesigns

18

@livetravelmore

Photo credit: @livetravelmore

19

@kendall_tiara

Photo credit: @kendall_tiara

20

@ adwoa14

Photo credit: @ adwoa14

21

@beingMayab

Photo credit: @beingMayab

22

@adlib traveler

Photo credit: @adlibtraveller

23

@urbanistamom

Photo credit: @urbanistamom

24

@TripsWithTai

Photo credit: @TripsWithTai

SUBJECTS: Travel Caribbean travel