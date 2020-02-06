These Caribbean queens know how to enjoy fun in the sun

Photo credit: @trishette
With pearly white sandy beaches, clear blue water, lush green jungles, towering landscapes, vibrant culture and world famous dishes, it’s no secret that the Caribbean islands have it all. While some self-styled travel buddies can rank a trip to islands such as Jamaica, Antigua, and Bahamas as “basic,” those who really love that travel know that the Caribbean is anything but.
Easy access, affordable adventures, a romantic landscape and turn-ups approved by girls are just some of the reasons why black women are queens of the Caribbean year after year. Whether they enjoy the sun on the beaches of Nevis, horseback riding on Turks and Caicos Islands or live in Haiti, black women love the Caribbean and our sun-drenched glow, it is a paradise that loves us.
So take a moment to escape the winter blues by living deputy by these Caribbean queens and letting their melanin shine on the islands.
01
@thebizzyboss
From the Bahamas to Haiti, Anguilla and beyond, black women love the Caribbean and it is a paradise that loves us.
Photo credit: @thebizzyboss
02
@sixxthwonder & @therealstunnadior
Photo credit: @sixxthwonder & @therealstunnadior
03
@mara_mac
Photo credit: @mara_mac
04
@lavidaloca_kiss
Photo credit: @lavidaloca_kiss
05
@ fola.shade
Photo credit: @ fola.shade
06
@franklyfrankiee
Photo credit: @franklyfrankiee
07
@ Sirenriese
Photo credit: @sirenriese
08
@simplycyn
Photo credit: @simplycyn
09
@aaliyahjay
Photo credit: @aaliyahjay
10
@veeglobalgoddess
Photo credit: @veeglobalgoddess
11
@trishette
Photo credit: @trishette
12
@dorhaymi
Photo credit: @dorhaymi
13
@washnews
Photo credit: @washnews
14
@whatdettedoes
Photo credit: @whatdettedoes
15
@kaileeinthecity
Photo credit: @kaileeinthecity
16
@naturalneiicey
Photo credit: @naturalneiicey
17
@jaubreydesigns
Photo credit: @jaubreydesigns
18
@livetravelmore
Photo credit: @livetravelmore
19
@kendall_tiara
Photo credit: @kendall_tiara
20
@ adwoa14
Photo credit: @ adwoa14
21
@beingMayab
Photo credit: @beingMayab
22
@adlib traveler
Photo credit: @adlibtraveller
23
@urbanistamom
Photo credit: @urbanistamom
24
@TripsWithTai
Photo credit: @TripsWithTai
SUBJECTS: Travel Caribbean travel