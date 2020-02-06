These Buddhist monks recycle thousands of plastic bottles into robes in Thailand

In a Buddhist temple in the south of Bangkok, a monk watches while a machine presses thousands of water bottles before a gigantic bag of crushed plastic rolls out with a thud.

The plastic is intended for recycling into polyester fibers, which are processed into saffron-colored garments for monks.

The recycling temple of Wat Chak Daeng is a good example of recycling for Thailand, one of the five countries that represent more than half of the plastic in the oceans.

The monks have crushed 40 tons of plastic for two years since the start of the program, with the aim of curbing plastic waste into the Chao Phraya River, which flows south to the Gulf of Thailand in the Western Pacific.

“I practice the teachings of the Buddha, which is also consistent with solving the global environmental crisis,” says Phra Maha Pranom Dhammalangkaro, 54, abbot of the temple in Samut Prakan Province, just south of Bangkok.

Unlike most temples where people give monks alms such as food and clothing, devotees ride bicycles here to offer plastic bags and bottles in exchange for the blessings of Phra Maha Pranom.

“Donating one kilo (2.2 lb) of plastic bottles can help make a complete set of monk robes that have a high return value, both in terms of money and earnings,” the monk says.

The temple has produced at least 800 sets of robes, of which more are in production.

Each set sells between 2,000 baht ($ 65.79) and 5,000 baht ($ 164.47) to continue financing the project and to pay for waste sorting volunteers, many of whom are local housewives, retirees, and the disabled.

According to a report by the American group Ocean Conservancy, Thailand makes the fifth largest contribution to plastic to the world’s oceans. The list includes three other Southeast Asian countries and China, the largest plastic polluter.

“Not only do the monks make a concrete contribution to recycling, but they raise awareness in their community,” said Chever Voltmer, director of plastic initiatives at Ocean Conservancy.

When Phra Maha Pranom enters the community, villagers, young and old, come out to contribute plastic.

“If you don’t collect these plastics, where will they end up? In the stomach of dugongs, dolphins, whales and many other marine animals. Then they die,” he says

