These articles obsessed me with planning for the summer

Photo credit: @belmond_lasamanna

The holidays have come and gone, with memories that I hope will last forever. But now that it is clear that we will be behind with the cold winter for a month or more, I want to get out. I wear heavy coats and boots and snow-covered streets. I am ready for summer.

Since it is my concern to manifest good things in your life, I have decided that it is now just as good to plan my big, fat and fabulous summer. From the luxurious flight to the island to design glamor, I plan to do everything with my travels this year. In the words of our girl Rihanna (where is the album RiRi?!): “Stay away from my Instagram, pure temptation” because I will do most of it.

If you’re trying to manifest some fun in the sun, check out the five things that make me totally obsessed with leading my best life this summer.

01

Belmond La Samanna

Nothing says summer is here like a good escape from the island, and after seeing this photo on Instagram of Belmond La Samanna, I knew that a luxury trip to St. Martin is a must for my future. Can’t you just see yourself here?

Photo credit: @belmond_lasamanna

02

Kiven bar car

Warm weather means spending time with friends, sipping cocktails and toasting with the good life. As I said, I’m trying to do the best that means I have to equip my host and bartender with this chic bar cart to prepare for my sunny get-together.

Photo credit: Wayfair

03

Eat well to win: Inspired life through inspired cooking

They say summer bodies are made in winter – and in the kitchen – so I’m preparing for the jet set season by trying to eat a little healthier. If D. Wade and Gabi Chef RLI and his recipes entrust their Beach Ready Bods, I will too.

Photo credit: Amazon

04

Dior Book Tote Camouflage Embroidered Canvas Bag

I am not a fashionista, but I live for a good bag, especially one that I can travel with. This Dior Book tote has been seen in the hands of all of our favorite celebrities and I can totally see myself strutting down the beaches of the Costa del Sol, Spain. Well, how can I afford who knows, but a girl can dream!

Credit: Dior

05

Osmo Mobile 3

If you haven’t recorded your travel experiences for the ‘grief, did they ever happen? I can’t wait to capture every moment of summer, and this portable gimbal for my phone makes every scene in my real-life film super smooth.

Photo credit: DJI

Divide :

TOPICS: Lifestyle summer travel travel