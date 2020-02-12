These ACLU lawyers bring abortion rights all the way to the Supreme Court InStyle.com

It was January 2017 and the first week of Meagan Burrows as a lawyer at the ACLU and the Reproductive Freedom Project (RFP). Together with her colleagues, she tried to submit a provisional order for a mandatory ultrasound that had been adopted in Kentucky. Without this, abortion providers would be legally obliged to show and describe ultrasound images to their patients and play the fetal heart tones before performing an abortion, regardless of the patient’s wishes. A heavy workload was nothing new for Burrows – she had spent two years at a law firm paying back student loans – but fighting hard for continued access to abortion care was not what she thought she would do when she interviewed for the job.

“I applied for and applied for this job in the summer prior to the election, when many of us were expecting a Clinton presidency,” Burrows, 30, says InStyle. “We discussed all our plans for proactive work, what we were going to do to expand access to abortion, and our vision of a Supreme Court with a seat filled by a Democratic president.”

Meagan Burrows by Heather Sten.

The nature of Burrow’s potential workload changed dramatically when Donald Trump was elected, but that did not scare her to join the ACLU.

“It’s not like the White House has been turned around and abortion rights were suddenly at stake – it’s a struggle that the reproductive rights movement has been waging at state level for a long time,” Burrows says. “So when they said,” We still want you if you are still interested in coming “… well, the chorus that many of us have said in the movement since Trump was chosen is: Yes. More than ever.”

After taking office, Trump fulfilled his campaign promise to appoint Supreme Court judges who would destroy Roe v Wade, the 1973 decision that strengthened abortion as a constitutional right. Then conservative lawmakers passed a record number of abortion bans.

In 2017, 19 states passed 63 laws that restrict access to abortion. 58 abortion restrictions were adopted in 2019 and 12 states adopted some sort of prohibition. Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missisissipi and Ohio moved to ban abortion after six weeks, before most people even know they are pregnant, and Alabama has adopted a total abortion ban. And although none of these have entered into force – abortion is still legal in all 50 states – these laws represent a shift in the game plan of the anti-abortion movement. Instead of restricting access with restrictions, the GOP clearly sets unconstitutional bills, knowing that they will cause a legal challenge that they hope will reach the Supreme Court (which is now skewed enough to overthrow Roe v Wade) ).

So far everything is going according to their plan. In September the Supreme Court hears June Medical Services LLC against Gee, the first abortion case since Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh joined the bank. If the court rules in favor of the Louisina Abortion Act, which requires providers to acquire a hospital that recognizes privileges – which mimics a 2015 Texas law that concluded more than half of the state’s 42 clinics before being beaten in 2016 by the Supreme Court – Roe v Wade will essentially be stripped. And on January 2, 2020, more than 200 congressmen urged the Supreme Court to completely annul the decision instead.

“Their goal has always been to prevent people from getting abortions, but they had used this sort of incremental approach,” Jen Dalven, 48, director of the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, told InStyle. “But when they saw the new Supreme Court Justices, they just decided to go bankrupt.”

Jennifer Dalven by Heather Sten. Sweater: La Ligne.

The ACLU currently handles 17 abortion-related cases at national and federal level throughout the country. The five women interviewed only conduct that fight, but represent a team of 14 lawyers who are part of the RFP. (They tell us that there is one man on the team and he is great.)

“It really hit a fever pitch,” Dalven says. “But we take a lot of strength from our customers: the people who fight these laws on the spot and do their best to serve their patients in very hostile states – the Alabamas and Kentuckys of the world, places where real sacrifice is made to the parts of their professional and personal life. We have it pretty easy to be here in New York City. “

What Dalven and her team consider ‘easy’ is of course anything but. They work long nights, evenings and weekends. They miss vacations with family or work during their increasingly rare ‘free time’. They miss routines for bedtime with their children, time with friends and nights with their partners.

Brigitte Amiri by Heather Sten.

“It has been really intense for us,” Brigitte Amiri, 45, deputy director of the RFP of the ACLU, tells InStyle. “This is probably the most difficult thing we have all worked on in a concentrated period. There has always been an ebb and flow to our work, but now we are constant (power) – there has not been much downtime. We are just non-stop breathlessness, which is unusual to have these kinds of attacks. ”Amiri, who has a 6-year-old daughter, says she has not been as often as she would like, and has had to pass family and friends meetings as a result of her “But everyone really understands and supports my work,” she says. “I feel very happy that I have that support system to do this – and hopefully we will have some downtime at some point.”

That downtime is not yet on the horizon and that is regardless of what happens in November.

Alexa Kolbi-Molinas by Heather Sten. Sweater: La Ligne.

“If a Democratic president is in office, people assume that everything will be fine, and do not really understand that so much of this is happening at the state level,” Alexa Kolbi-Molinas, 40, Senior Staff Attorney with RFP, says InStyle. “It is clear that a president can do bad things – we are fighting at federal and state level – but it does not necessarily become simpler or ensure that the fighting does not disappear if a democrat is in office.”

That is because a fight to keep abortion accessible is not just about keeping Roe v. Wade in the books. It doesn’t matter what federal law says if people across the country still can’t get the care they need. And many can’t. Allegedly, 90% of US provinces have no abortion providers, and six states have only one provider. This is largely due to “TRAP” laws or targeted restrictions for abortion providers, who make demands on clinics that do not have much to do with health or safety (such as: the layout of a caretaker’s cabinet). When a provider cannot afford to pay, they are forced to stop.

“I think Kentucky is a perfect example of what happens in a state where the attacks are on top of each other,” says Amiri. “Shortly after Roe was decided in 1973, there were 17 places where you could get an abortion in Kentucky. Now there is only one – and they are our client, the surgical center of EMW Women. “

The provisional order submitted by the newly hired Burrows and her colleagues in January 2017 was against a TRAP law on behalf of EMW. A federal judge reached the law, but it was confirmed by the court of appeal. On the day InStyle interviewed the RFP team, the Supreme Court announced that it would not hear the case and the law came into effect immediately.

Lawyers had the task of calling their clients and telling them that abortion providers now have to administer medically unnecessary ultrasounds in Kentucky, show echoes to their patients, describe and play fetal heart tones – even if their patients say No. They did this pending their turn in the chair for her and makeup, before and after sitting for these photos.

“It’s really hard to explain to a clinic what to do now for nonsensical reasons – for political reasons that have nothing to do with science and medicine,” says Amiri. “And as health care providers, their first reaction is:” Why? Why do we have to do something that has nothing to do with it to ensure that our patients receive the care they need? ‘And that decoupling – between what healthcare providers know to be true and its politics – is just very difficult to live with and break the news. “

However, the team wins more things than it loses. So any disappointment in defeat, although palpable, is quickly followed by action.

Elizabeth Watson by Heather Sten.

“We are always preparing for these things, so although we are disappointed that the Supreme Court did not deal with this case, we knew it was a possibility,” Lizzy Watson, 31, RFP staff attorney, told InStyle. “Most patients just want care, so although they have to jump through all those hoops to get it, they are going to do what they have to do. We only try to minimize the effect on them. “

The team has also found ways to de-stress, refocus and re-prioritize as they continue with a disappointing statement and look at the many things that lie ahead.

“I meditate every day,” says Watson. Kolbi-Molinas says she leaves home every morning at 7.30 am to swim for work.

“It’s such a labor-intensive task,” Watson continues. “So ensuring that we value each other and ensuring that we all hear from each other (is important).” And of course perspective helps every lawyer in the team.

“I am not a martyr and I am not a workaholic, and I also acknowledge that there are people in the front line of this fight who have so much more stress in their lives,” says Amiri. “So I bring things into perspective and appreciate the support system and the other ways I can do my work and still see my child and sleep.”

By the end of our day on the set it is clear that the team shares that almost frustrating level of humility. In moments of intense stress or disappointments that seem heartbreaking, they rage and hold on.

“There are so many other people who are part of this ecosystem,” says Amiri. “There are abortion funds that ensure that people who do not have enough money have access to abortion – whether it is travel, childcare, pay for the abortion itself. There are volunteers outside the clinic that ensure that patients can come in without to be harassed by demonstrators. We all work very hard to ensure that people do not go without worries in these times of crisis. “

But in many parts of the country people are already going without worries, and black, brown and poor people are being hit the hardest by that crisis. According to the Guttmacher Institute, black and Spanish people are more likely to have an unintended pregnancy than white people, not least because of a lack of access to contraception and barriers to reproductive health care. For Watson, whose black father and white mother met at a high school in Louisiana, shortly after the schools started to integrate, and who left the state to find a home where they would feel safe, it is possible to to serve these communities that nourish her tireless work.

“I wanted the movement to be more representative of the people we serve,” she says. “And it’s very important for me to be in the reproductive justice rooms where we take everything the community needs, that Black people need, Black women and Black families, and not just abortion.”

The ACLU lawyers of the Reproductive Freedom Project all had incredibly different plans for the 2016 elections. From extending access to care to working with a more liberal leaning Supreme Court, the future they envisioned on November 7, 2016, in no way included a blatant attack on the constitutional right of access to abortion care. As a result, it is difficult for many of them to even try to imagine the future.

“I can’t imagine how busy it will be in 2020,” says Watson. “Because it was so busy in 2019.” From flying to different states to meet the abortion providers they represent, to making emergency calls for individual immigrant women in need of care, the work was overwhelming and emotionally demanding. But Watson says that because the work they are investing in – moral, ethical, professional, and political – is the work they love to run to.

“How can they make it worse than it is for patients?” Watson continues. “I mean, that’s not a challenge – please don’t try. But the Constitution is the floor, not the ceiling, and states always try to lower the floor.”

And now, in 2020, anti-abortion legislators in those same states are trying to completely demolish the floor. Passing as many abortion restrictions as possible is a listed Republican goal for 2020, so the ACLU responds accordingly. The team is preparing for the first hearing for the Women’s Health Protection Act on 12 February, arguing at the 9th Circuit about the title X case on 27 February, arguing at the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals at an Ohio law on 11 March , and prepare to submit an AMICUS letter sometime in April in an upcoming Supreme Court case.

“We are so privileged to work at an organization that allows us to say,” Whatever you need that lawyers can do, we’re going to do it, “says Kolbi-Molinas.” (The work of our clients) is so important, and what they deal with every day – no matter who is in office, no matter what happens to their national legislators – is so heroic. “

To be clear: this work is being done for what the majority of the American population wants and needs. Abortion support is highest in nearly two decades – 71% of US voters support Roe v Wade and do not want it to be destroyed. For the lawyers who fight against party politics, laws adopted contrary to the will of the people are furious. “I am someone who is often furious, as they say,” says Kolbi-Molinas. “But it’s motivating.”

And as for Burrows, who starts her fourth year as a lawyer at ACLU, since (she hopes) Trump starts his final year in office, the successes of the team are just as motivating as their righteous indignation.

“I would say what pushes us forward is that we win a lot, despite what is happening in the world, despite the fact that it sometimes feels like we are fighting a tough battle and once we get one law blocked, another crazy law is there on the table that has no medical sense and is completely contrary to the precedent of the judge, “she says. “But we win.”

Photos by Heather Sten, assisted by Flaminia Fanale. Hair from Yohey Nakatsuki. Makeup by Angela Davis Deacon. Stylized by Samantha Sutton and Kristina Rutkowski, assisted by Alexis Bennett and Copelyn Bengel. Art direction and production by Kelly Chiello.

