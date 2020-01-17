These 54 Valentine's Day gifts for kids will make you laugh

Valentine’s Day is getting closer – and you may be wondering, “What the hell should I get my child for Valentine’s Day?” 54 best Valentine’s Day gifts for kids that they will totally freak out.
Why don’t you show them how important a little candy, a card from the heart and a little something are to you? Launch the gallery below to see Valentine’s Day gift ideas for kids we’re talking about!
Valentines gifts for kids
You can find more V-Day ideas at:
Create the ultimate Valentine’s Day for your kids’ classroom with 43 fun Valentine’s Day ideas
50 Valentine’s Day gifts that will steal your daughter’s heart
Over-the-top desserts for Valentine’s Day (and Valentine’s Day) for your Bää – and your girls
15 Valentine’s Day breakfast ideas you’ll love
Sealed with a kiss! 30 romantic love quotes to send your special to someone
Kano Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit
It is a future investment for your technology-loving child!
Kano Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit, $ 25.95 from Amazon
1 of 54
Uni-Verse 2-pack surprise unicorns to collect
Unicorn obsession? This is the gift for her.
Uni-Verse 2-Pack Surprise Unicorns to Collect, $ 19.99 at Amazon
2 of 54
I love you so much T-shirt
You can’t go wrong with a V-Day tee.
I love you so much t-shirt, $ 14.95 – $ 16.95 from Amazon
3 of 54
Twisty Petz Blingz
Small pets with a lot of bling.
Twisty Petz Blingz, $ 12.99 from Amazon
4 of 54
Broaches little hearts of conversation
A staple for Valentine’s Day.
Brach’s Tiny Conversation Hearts, $ 13.43 from Amazon
5 out of 54
Mini Brands – 5 SURPRISES
Mini Brands are the new “it” toys that sell out in seconds!
Mini Brands – 5 SURPRISE Mystery Capsule, $ 26.89 from Amazon
6 of 54
Poopsie rainbow surprise
Slime, anyone?
Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Makeup Surprise, $ 12,199 from Amazon
7 of 54
Toy Story 4 Official Mash’ems
Collect them all!
Toy Store 4 Official Mash’Ems, $ 16.79 from Amazon
8 of 54
Happy Valentine’s Day, mouse!
So you can spend a lot of time with your loved ones.
Happy Valentine’s Day, Mouse !, $ 5.06 from Amazon
9 of 54
LEGO Brickheadz
I hum you, I mean, I love you.
LEGO Brickheadz Valentines Bee, $ 11.54 from Amazon
10 out of 54
Baby born surprise pets
Which one will your child get?
Baby Born Surprise Pets, $ 9.99 from Amazon
11 of 54
L.O.L. Surprise! #HairVibes Dolls
It’s all about the #HairVib
L.O.L. Surprise! #HairVibes Dolls, $ 15.88 from Amazon
12 of 54
KidsConnect EZ Phone Gabb Z1
For the responsible child who is ready for a phone.
KidsConnect Phone Gabb EZ1, $ 99 from Amazon
13 of 54
Skyrocket flower doll
Plant it and it literally grows like a flower!
Skyrocket Flower Doll, $ 9.40 from Amazon
14 of 54
Pokemon TCG detective Pikachu Charizard case
For lovers of the new Pikachu movie (and Pokemon cards!).
Detective Pikachu Greninja Gx file, $ 15.81 from Amazon
15 of 54
L.O.L. Surprise! OH MY GOD. Styling-head
Future hair stylist in the making? You can practice on this styling head!
L.O.L. Surprise! OH MY GOD. Styling Head, $ 34.99 from Amazon
16 of 54
Hot Wheels Color Shifters Sharkport Showdown
Hot Wheels Toys are always timeless.
Hot Wheels Color Shifters Sharkport Showdown, $ 20.37 from Amazon
17 of 54
My playful kiddos valentine package
Get your slime for Valentine’s Day!
Extra Fluffy Floam Putty, $ 5.99 from Amazon
18 of 54
Finender children’s jewelry
Jeweler? This dainty set is perfect for celebrations on V-Day.
Finender Children’s Jewelry Valentine’s Day Set, $ 12.99 from Amazon
19 of 54
I dig valentine t-shirt
Can you dig it
I’m digging Valentine’s Day T-Shirt, $ 16.95 from Amazon
20 of 54
Melissa & Doug Shimmering Hearts wooden bead set
Skillful children will love this activity set.
Melissa & Doug Shimmering Hearts Wood Bead Set, $ 4.99 from Amazon
21 of 54
Scentco Sweetheart Smencils
You smell so delicious!
Scentco Sweetheart Smencils, $ 6.99 from Amazon
22 of 54
Cubcoats toothless dragon
Half a soft toy, half a comfortable hoodie.
Cubcoats Toothless Dragon 2-in-1 hoodie, $ 50 from Amazon
23 of 54
Valentine’s Day Candy Cherry Lollipops
Delicious!
Valentine’s Day Candy Cherry Lollipops, $ 11.90 from Amazon
24 of 54
Nutty toys flying disco ball
The next best thing on a drone.
Nutty Toys Flying Disco Ball, $ 14.97 from Amazon
25 of 54
Ayeboovi speaking hamster
This talking hamster actually repeats what your child says about it in parrot style.
Ayeboovi speaking hamster, $ 16.69 from Amazon
26 of 54
Lumies Dazzle Gogo
This little guy changes the color he touches!
Lumies Dazzle Gogo, $ 17.54 from Amazon
27 of 54
The great book of silly jokes for children
Start caring for your little comedian in training.
The great book of silly jokes for kids, $ 5.99 from Amazon
28 of 54
Havaianas kids fantasy sandal
Stylish and affordable.
Havaiana’s kids fantasy sandal, $ 17.23 from Amazon
29 of 54
I spy with my little eye book
What can your little one spy on with her little eye?
I spy with my little eye book, $ 8.99 from Amazon
30 of 54
My little pony princess necklace activity
Your handyman can get smart by creating their own necklaces!
My Little Pony Princess Necklace Activity, $ 11.49 from Amazon
31 of 54
Enjoy Life Chocolate Valentine’s Day Candy Minis Variety Pack
Chocolate? Enough said.
Enjoy Life Chocolate Valentine’s Day Candy Minis Variety Pack, $ 24.99 from Amazon
32 of 54
LEGO Disney Aladdin and Jasmine’s Palace
Build a masterpiece with them!
LEGO Disney Aladdin and Jasmine’s Palace, $ 29.99 from Amazon
33 of 54
Lokai hearts cause bracelet
VSCO Girls can stack them!
Lokai Hearts Cause Bracelet, $ 23.00 from Amazon
34 of 54
Greetings from the very hungry Caterpillar book
A favorite
Greetings from the very hungry Caterpillar book, $ 7.19 from Amazon
35 of 54
Valentine’s day coloring book for children
For serious color artists only.
Valentine’s Day coloring book for kids, $ 4.97 from Amazon
36 of 54
Rizmo Evolving Musical Friend
Like a furbie, but sweeter, less annoying, and more musical.
Rizmo Evolving Musical Friend, $ 26.16 from Amazon
37 of 54
L.O.L. Surprise! Young series doll
Both boys and girls will love this Boy Series Doll by L.O.L. Surprise!
L.O.L. Surprise! Boy Series Doll, $ 9.88 from Amazon
38 of 54
WowWee Lucky Fortune Blind collectible bracelets
It is the gift for BFFs that keeps on giving.
WowWee Lucky Fortune Blind collectible bracelets, $ 6.97 from Amazon
39 of 54
Classic operating game
His heart is broken! Can you do surgery?
Classic Operation Game, $ 11.99 from Amazon
40 of 54
Tsum Tsum Valentine’s Day Mickey and Minnie Tsweeties
Will it be cuter than Mickey and Minnie?
Tsum Tsum Valentine’s Day Mickey and Minnie Tsweeties, $ 11.99 from Amazon
41 of 54
Fashion Angels Sticker Book
All stickers.
Fashion Angels Sticker Book, $ 8.98 from Amazon
42 of 54
Salemor Frozen Plush Doll
For fans of Frozen 2.
Salemor Frozen 2 Plush Doll, $ 13.99 from Amazon
43 of 54
Mr Sketch Washable Fragrance Markers
The most popular markers in the classroom.
Mr Sketch Washable Scented Markers, $ 8.19 from Amazon
44 of 54
AMAV Laffy Taffy ice cream maker
They scream, we scream, we all scream for ice cream!
AMAV Laffy Taffy Ice Cream Maker, $ 20.01 from Amazon
45 of 54
GlowCity Light Up Mini Basketball
This mini ball glows in the dark for fun at night.
GlowCity Light Up Mini Basketball, $ 18.95 from Amazon
46 of 54
Kitan Club Rilakkuma on the cable bites
Blocking your child’s cables should be cute.
Kitan Club Rilakkuma on the cable bites, $ 8.99 from Amazon
47 of 54
Hasbro Gaming Speak Out game mouthpiece challenge
Get ready to double in hysteria
Hasbro Gaming Speak Out Game Mouthpiece Challenge, $ 8.72 from Amazon
48 of 54
Heart Acrylic Suncatcher Kit
Prepare the craft table: your kids will love decorating these sun catchers and looking at them for years.
Heart Acrylic Suncatcher Kit, $ 9.95
49 of 54
Conversation Heart picture frame craft set
Help your child create the ultimate gift for his best friend.
Conversation Heart picture frame craft kit, $ 10.97
50 of 54
The Don’t Laugh Challenge: Valentine’s Day Edition
In this interactive joke book, you and your kids will be on their feet on February 14th.
The Don’t Laugh Challenge: Valentine’s Day Edition $ 6.99
51 of 54
Decorate your own wooden heart box
Help your kids get smarter on Valentine’s Day.
Decorate your own wooden heart box, $ 6.99
52 of 54
Valentine’s day stationary gift set
If you have a mini artist in your hands, this stationary set for Valentine’s Day is just right for you.
Stationary gift set for Valentine’s Day, $ 17.95
53 of 54
Window stick heart decals
Bring your kids into the Valentine’s Day spirit by encouraging them to decorate decals with these festive window-sticking heart decals.
Window sticker heart, $ 8.99
54 of 54
advertising
Don’t miss galleries:
The new MiniFig collection from LEGO is a must for Disney fans
Exclusive pictures + clip of Love on the menu with Autumn Reeser and Kavan Smith
26 photos
12 fantastic steak dinners you can treat yourself to tonight
Play gallery
See everything
Previous
Next
Check out the original at Parade or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Google+