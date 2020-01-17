These 54 Valentine's Day gifts for kids will make you laugh

Valentine’s Day is getting closer – and you may be wondering, “What the hell should I get my child for Valentine’s Day?” 54 best Valentine’s Day gifts for kids that they will totally freak out.

Why don’t you show them how important a little candy, a card from the heart and a little something are to you? Launch the gallery below to see Valentine’s Day gift ideas for kids we’re talking about!

Valentines gifts for kids

You can find more V-Day ideas at:

Create the ultimate Valentine’s Day for your kids’ classroom with 43 fun Valentine’s Day ideas

50 Valentine’s Day gifts that will steal your daughter’s heart

Over-the-top desserts for Valentine’s Day (and Valentine’s Day) for your Bää – and your girls

15 Valentine’s Day breakfast ideas you’ll love

Sealed with a kiss! 30 romantic love quotes to send your special to someone

Kano Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit

It is a future investment for your technology-loving child!

Kano Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit, $ 25.95 from Amazon

1 of 54

Uni-Verse 2-pack surprise unicorns to collect

Unicorn obsession? This is the gift for her.

Uni-Verse 2-Pack Surprise Unicorns to Collect, $ 19.99 at Amazon

2 of 54

I love you so much T-shirt

You can’t go wrong with a V-Day tee.

I love you so much t-shirt, $ 14.95 – $ 16.95 from Amazon

3 of 54

Twisty Petz Blingz

Small pets with a lot of bling.

Twisty Petz Blingz, $ 12.99 from Amazon

4 of 54

Broaches little hearts of conversation

A staple for Valentine’s Day.

Brach’s Tiny Conversation Hearts, $ 13.43 from Amazon

5 out of 54

Mini Brands – 5 SURPRISES

Mini Brands are the new “it” toys that sell out in seconds!

Mini Brands – 5 SURPRISE Mystery Capsule, $ 26.89 from Amazon

6 of 54

Poopsie rainbow surprise

Slime, anyone?

Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Makeup Surprise, $ 12,199 from Amazon

7 of 54

Toy Story 4 Official Mash’ems

Collect them all!

Toy Store 4 Official Mash’Ems, $ 16.79 from Amazon

8 of 54

Happy Valentine’s Day, mouse!

So you can spend a lot of time with your loved ones.

Happy Valentine’s Day, Mouse !, $ 5.06 from Amazon

9 of 54

LEGO Brickheadz

I hum you, I mean, I love you.

LEGO Brickheadz Valentines Bee, $ 11.54 from Amazon

10 out of 54

Baby born surprise pets

Which one will your child get?

Baby Born Surprise Pets, $ 9.99 from Amazon

11 of 54

L.O.L. Surprise! #HairVibes Dolls

It’s all about the #HairVib

L.O.L. Surprise! #HairVibes Dolls, $ 15.88 from Amazon

12 of 54

KidsConnect EZ Phone Gabb Z1

For the responsible child who is ready for a phone.

KidsConnect Phone Gabb EZ1, $ 99 from Amazon

13 of 54

Skyrocket flower doll

Plant it and it literally grows like a flower!

Skyrocket Flower Doll, $ 9.40 from Amazon

14 of 54

Pokemon TCG detective Pikachu Charizard case

For lovers of the new Pikachu movie (and Pokemon cards!).

Detective Pikachu Greninja Gx file, $ 15.81 from Amazon

15 of 54

L.O.L. Surprise! OH MY GOD. Styling-head

Future hair stylist in the making? You can practice on this styling head!

L.O.L. Surprise! OH MY GOD. Styling Head, $ 34.99 from Amazon

16 of 54

Hot Wheels Color Shifters Sharkport Showdown

Hot Wheels Toys are always timeless.

Hot Wheels Color Shifters Sharkport Showdown, $ 20.37 from Amazon

17 of 54

My playful kiddos valentine package

Get your slime for Valentine’s Day!

Extra Fluffy Floam Putty, $ 5.99 from Amazon

18 of 54

Finender children’s jewelry

Jeweler? This dainty set is perfect for celebrations on V-Day.

Finender Children’s Jewelry Valentine’s Day Set, $ 12.99 from Amazon

19 of 54

I dig valentine t-shirt

Can you dig it

I’m digging Valentine’s Day T-Shirt, $ 16.95 from Amazon

20 of 54

Melissa & Doug Shimmering Hearts wooden bead set

Skillful children will love this activity set.

Melissa & Doug Shimmering Hearts Wood Bead Set, $ 4.99 from Amazon

21 of 54

Scentco Sweetheart Smencils

You smell so delicious!

Scentco Sweetheart Smencils, $ 6.99 from Amazon

22 of 54

Cubcoats toothless dragon

Half a soft toy, half a comfortable hoodie.

Cubcoats Toothless Dragon 2-in-1 hoodie, $ 50 from Amazon

23 of 54

Valentine’s Day Candy Cherry Lollipops

Delicious!

Valentine’s Day Candy Cherry Lollipops, $ 11.90 from Amazon

24 of 54

Nutty toys flying disco ball

The next best thing on a drone.

Nutty Toys Flying Disco Ball, $ 14.97 from Amazon

25 of 54

Ayeboovi speaking hamster

This talking hamster actually repeats what your child says about it in parrot style.

Ayeboovi speaking hamster, $ 16.69 from Amazon

26 of 54

Lumies Dazzle Gogo

This little guy changes the color he touches!

Lumies Dazzle Gogo, $ 17.54 from Amazon

27 of 54

The great book of silly jokes for children

Start caring for your little comedian in training.

The great book of silly jokes for kids, $ 5.99 from Amazon

28 of 54

Havaianas kids fantasy sandal

Stylish and affordable.

Havaiana’s kids fantasy sandal, $ 17.23 from Amazon

29 of 54

I spy with my little eye book

What can your little one spy on with her little eye?

I spy with my little eye book, $ 8.99 from Amazon

30 of 54

My little pony princess necklace activity

Your handyman can get smart by creating their own necklaces!

My Little Pony Princess Necklace Activity, $ 11.49 from Amazon

31 of 54

Enjoy Life Chocolate Valentine’s Day Candy Minis Variety Pack

Chocolate? Enough said.

Enjoy Life Chocolate Valentine’s Day Candy Minis Variety Pack, $ 24.99 from Amazon

32 of 54

LEGO Disney Aladdin and Jasmine’s Palace

Build a masterpiece with them!

LEGO Disney Aladdin and Jasmine’s Palace, $ 29.99 from Amazon

33 of 54

Lokai hearts cause bracelet

VSCO Girls can stack them!

Lokai Hearts Cause Bracelet, $ 23.00 from Amazon

34 of 54

Greetings from the very hungry Caterpillar book

A favorite

Greetings from the very hungry Caterpillar book, $ 7.19 from Amazon

35 of 54

Valentine’s day coloring book for children

For serious color artists only.

Valentine’s Day coloring book for kids, $ 4.97 from Amazon

36 of 54

Rizmo Evolving Musical Friend

Like a furbie, but sweeter, less annoying, and more musical.

Rizmo Evolving Musical Friend, $ 26.16 from Amazon

37 of 54

L.O.L. Surprise! Young series doll

Both boys and girls will love this Boy Series Doll by L.O.L. Surprise!

L.O.L. Surprise! Boy Series Doll, $ 9.88 from Amazon

38 of 54

WowWee Lucky Fortune Blind collectible bracelets

It is the gift for BFFs that keeps on giving.

WowWee Lucky Fortune Blind collectible bracelets, $ 6.97 from Amazon

39 of 54

Classic operating game

His heart is broken! Can you do surgery?

Classic Operation Game, $ 11.99 from Amazon

40 of 54

Tsum Tsum Valentine’s Day Mickey and Minnie Tsweeties

Will it be cuter than Mickey and Minnie?

Tsum Tsum Valentine’s Day Mickey and Minnie Tsweeties, $ 11.99 from Amazon

41 of 54

Fashion Angels Sticker Book

All stickers.

Fashion Angels Sticker Book, $ 8.98 from Amazon

42 of 54

Salemor Frozen Plush Doll

For fans of Frozen 2.

Salemor Frozen 2 Plush Doll, $ 13.99 from Amazon

43 of 54

Mr Sketch Washable Fragrance Markers

The most popular markers in the classroom.

Mr Sketch Washable Scented Markers, $ 8.19 from Amazon

44 of 54

AMAV Laffy Taffy ice cream maker

They scream, we scream, we all scream for ice cream!

AMAV Laffy Taffy Ice Cream Maker, $ 20.01 from Amazon

45 of 54

GlowCity Light Up Mini Basketball

This mini ball glows in the dark for fun at night.

GlowCity Light Up Mini Basketball, $ 18.95 from Amazon

46 of 54

Kitan Club Rilakkuma on the cable bites

Blocking your child’s cables should be cute.

Kitan Club Rilakkuma on the cable bites, $ 8.99 from Amazon

47 of 54

Hasbro Gaming Speak Out game mouthpiece challenge

Get ready to double in hysteria

Hasbro Gaming Speak Out Game Mouthpiece Challenge, $ 8.72 from Amazon

48 of 54

Heart Acrylic Suncatcher Kit

Prepare the craft table: your kids will love decorating these sun catchers and looking at them for years.

Heart Acrylic Suncatcher Kit, $ 9.95

49 of 54

Conversation Heart picture frame craft set

Help your child create the ultimate gift for his best friend.

Conversation Heart picture frame craft kit, $ 10.97

50 of 54

The Don’t Laugh Challenge: Valentine’s Day Edition

In this interactive joke book, you and your kids will be on their feet on February 14th.

The Don’t Laugh Challenge: Valentine’s Day Edition $ 6.99

51 of 54

Decorate your own wooden heart box

Help your kids get smarter on Valentine’s Day.

Decorate your own wooden heart box, $ 6.99

52 of 54

Valentine’s day stationary gift set

If you have a mini artist in your hands, this stationary set for Valentine’s Day is just right for you.

Stationary gift set for Valentine’s Day, $ 17.95

53 of 54

Window stick heart decals

Bring your kids into the Valentine’s Day spirit by encouraging them to decorate decals with these festive window-sticking heart decals.

Window sticker heart, $ 8.99

54 of 54

advertising

Don’t miss galleries:

The new MiniFig collection from LEGO is a must for Disney fans

Exclusive pictures + clip of Love on the menu with Autumn Reeser and Kavan Smith

26 photos

12 fantastic steak dinners you can treat yourself to tonight

Play gallery

See everything

Previous

Next

Check out the original at Parade or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Google+