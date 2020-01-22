Sara Ali Khan is ready to release her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also plays Kartik Aaryan. Love Aaj Kal is the reboot of Deepika Padukone’s Saif Ali Khan and Love Aaj Kal in 2009. The film was a hit at the box office and was one of the career building films for Deepika Padukone in the early stages.

These 5 actors will make Sara Ali Khan’s hay dinner become a date and no, Kartik Aaryan doesn’t make it to the list

When she talked to Fare, Sara Ali Khan revealed whom she’d invite for a dream dinner day, and yes, Kartik Aaryan didn’t get on the list. Sara chose Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao. Well, she selected all the elite actors here.

In terms of work, in addition to Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Coolie # 1 versus Varun Dhawan. Love Aaj Kal has received a huge response, and Sara is one of the youngest watched actresses on the social network.

Sara Ali Khan still occasionally shares beautiful photos and videos on social networks. Not only is her gym and the look of the airport also very well known, her grounded behavior is what makes her a fan favorite.

