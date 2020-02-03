These 2 brothers recreated ‘Toy Story 3’ for 8 years with the help of stop-motion and real toys

According to a report published in Indy 100, the boys used tools such as Adobe Photoshop, iMovie and Final Cut Pro, along with audio from the 2010 film to make their version of the popular animated film.



Video grab.

(Credit: YouTube)

Two brothers from Iowa apparently spent 8 years copying Toy Story 3 with stop motion. Mason and Morgan McGrew were only 12 and 15 years old when they started this project.

According to a report published in Indy 100, the boys used tools such as Adobe Photoshop, iMovie and Final Cut Pro, along with audio from the 2010 film to make their version of the popular animated film.

Morgan McGrew tagged Toy Story 3 director Lee Unkrich on Twitter. He wrote that it was “an incredible experience” and thanked him and the whole team for such a “beautiful and moving work of art”.

Lee, my brother and I spent 8 years on and off recreating Toy Story 3. It was an incredible experience to practice our skills with our favorite movie. Thank you and the TS3 team for such a beautiful and moving work of art. @leeunkrich https://t.co/p0p2dwxSN6

– Morgan McGrew (@thepixarist) January 27, 2020

The McGrews movie entitled Toy Story 3 IRL has been viewed about 18 times on YouTube. The one-hour and 39-minute film is loved by more than 79,000 people.

Toy Story 3 is an American animated comedy film, released in 2010. It was produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. It was a sequel to Toy Story 2, which was released in 1999.

The film was directed by Lee Unkrich, who was also the editor of the first two films and the co-director of Toy Story 2. The franchise also saw its fourth part come out in 2019.

