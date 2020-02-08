There’s something about Brad Pitt again

In 1991, Brad Pitt really had an eye on jazz trumpeter Chet Baker in a film about the life of the musician.

In a New York Times profile, Pitt told the reporter that he wanted to take on the role because he was “fascinated” by people like Baker.

“People who have so much and still somehow cannot bring it together are very mysterious and convincing to me,” he said.

Although nobody except Pitt knows how the past few years have felt together, one thing became clear in his rounds during this award season: it can be just as convincing to bring them together.

Somehow, after almost three decades, the actor, producer, philanthropist and double “Sexiest Man Alive” fee managed to introduce himself to the public again. (A representative from Pitt declined to comment on the story.)

Once (and probably still) a boulevard superstar plagued by rumors resulting from two high-profile divorces – one with Jennifer Aniston, another with Angelina Jolie with whom he shares six children – is the 56-year-old Pitt a day away he may have won the second Oscar of his career.

He was responsible for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”. Among other things, Pitt has already received the Golden Globe Award, the Critics’ Choice Award, the SAG Award and the BAFTA Award for his performance in the film.

The acceptance of the awards has become an achievement with extraordinary, self-ironic humor. In one case a joke about adding his award to his tinder profile and a joke about foot fetishes. In another case, a Titanic reference was delivered for the co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Internet loved her.

They were so good that many wondered if he was actually writing his own speeches. (A source near Pitt, who works in the industry and refused to be identified for professional reasons, told CNN that he had had ideas from some friends but hadn’t hired any authors.)

Aside from the speeches, Pitt’s cheerful, open and informal mood recalls the dreamy young man who first caught everyone’s attention as a sexy cowboy in “Thelma and Louise”. This was lost when Pitt’s private life reflected his professional goals in the It seemed to be in the shadow – even when he won an Oscar for the production of “12 Years a Slave” and many other projects with his Plan B outfit.

“Brad is enjoying the awards season because he can enjoy something about a movie he loved,” Pitt’s long-time friend told CNN. “He loved Quentin, he loved the film, he loved the cast.”

“He really is a fun, accomplished guy,” added the friend. “He is also in a place where he leaves two acting roles that he is very proud of.”

Brad Pitt 2.0

Pitt’s current lightness seems to be due to his newly discovered sobriety.

“I understand that for all the decisions I have made that I am not proud of, I see as real forgiveness that I appreciate these mistakes because they have led to a wisdom that has led to something else,” Pitt said recently in a conversation for the interview with his co-star Anthony Hopkins “Legends of the Fall” and “Meet Joe Black.” You can’t have one without the other. I see it as something I’m hugging at this very moment in my life. But I have no feeling that I can credit some of it. “

After his controversial separation from Jolie in 2016, it “took time,” said Pitt’s friend.

“He’s still in the middle of a divorce, but he’s more visible,” said the friend, adding that Pitt’s “new normal” evolved from “self-reflection and self-improvement.”

Pitt was open about his decision to become sober and credited Bradley Cooper with helping him with it.

“I got sober about this guy,” Pitt said of Cooper at the National Board of Review Awards last month. “Every day has been happier since then.”

Apart from the award ceremony, Pitt spends his days reading scripts and developing new projects for Plan B. His friend says his children are downtime and he designs furniture that he may sell. (Yes, that means you could possibly eat your cereal at a Brad Pitt table.)

But his greatest personal accomplishment in recent years, the friend said, is “peace of mind”.

“It’s just Brad now,” added the individual, “he’s got on the other side of the road and is just enjoying the ride.”