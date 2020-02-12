“There’s no way the Lakers can beat the Clippers in a seven-game series,” said the managing director of the Eastern Conference

LeBron James (23) of Los Angeles Lakers and Kawhi Leonard (2) of Los Angeles Clippers chase the ball during an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles. The clippers won 111-106. (AP Photo / Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The Battle of Los Angeles could potentially decide who wins the NBA. Both the Lakers and the Clippers are included in virtually every title candidate discussion. But which of the two is better?

According to a manager of the Eastern Conference, the answer is clear: the clippers have the upper hand. At least at this time of the season. As reported by Eric Pincus from Bleacher Report:

“There’s no way the Lakers can beat the Clippers in a seven-game streak,” said an Eastern Conference manager.

The Lakers (40-12) are the first in the Western Conference, while the Clippers are third with 37 wins and 17 losses.