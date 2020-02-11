There is now a great white shark named after Kobe Bryant, which he would probably love

One of the things that many do not know Kobe Bryant is that he was a selachimorphafile – and if you can’t pronounce it, it means he was an avid shark lover.

Sharks have fascinated Bryant since he was a child growing up in Italy, and according to CNN is now one of the great white sharks that gather annually on an island in the Pacific off the coast of Mexico named after the Lakers legend, which in January died. 26 in a helicopter accident with his daughter, Gianna and seven others.

“Did you know that Kobe was a shark lover and visited Guadalupe Island in 2016?” The Marine Conservation Science Institute wrote a shark post on Instagram. “White Shark Kobe Bryant is a relative newcomer to the island and is estimated to be around 12 feet tall and 10 years old.”

The institute follows the sharks that gather on Guadalupe Island annually based on their markings in a photo database, according to Business Insider. Sharks are usually identified by a number.

RELATED: Preliminary report released on Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

“In honor and memory of Kobe Bryant, we have put a brand new shark in the # 24 spot and named it” Kobe Bryant. ” Michael Dormeier van het instituut wrote on Instagram. Bryant was number 24 during the last part of his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I lived in Southern California during the entire career of Kobe Bryant as a Laker, so I could personally feel the shock of his sudden death, despite the fact that I was thousands of miles away in Patagonia,” Dormeier said in an interview with CNN.

According to Business Insider, the photo of the shark was taken by Martin Graf, who runs Shark Diver. Bryant reportedly spent time with Graf’s company in 2013.

“He joined us. He only did one dive, he saw two different sharks, “Graf said.” The company didn’t have diving boots big enough for Bryant, so he carried his Nikes under water. “

Sharks even inspired the design of some Nike Bryant basketball shoes, according to CNN and he wrote in an essay posted on The Player’s Tribune that in preparation for the confrontation with the former Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson, he studied sharks again.

Here is an excerpt from what he wrote below, from his 2017 writing “Obsession is Natural.”

I obsessively read every article and book I could find about AI.

I watched every game he played obsessively and went back to the IUPU All-American Game. I obsessively studied his success and every struggle. I obsessively searched for any weakness I could find.

I searched the world for musings to add to my AI Musecage.

This led me to study how great white sharks hunt seals off the coast of South Africa.

The patience. The timing. The corners.

On February 20, 2000, in Philadelphia, [Phil Jackson] ordered me to monitor AI at the start of the second half. Nobody knew how much this challenge meant to me.

I wanted him to feel the frustration I felt.

I wanted everyone who laughed at 41 and 10 that he had laid on me to choke on their laughter.

He would say publicly that neither of us could stop the other.

I refused to believe that.

I score 50.

You score zero.

THAT is what I believe.

When I started monitoring AI, he had 16 out of half. He ended the game with 16.

Revenge was sweet.

.