There is nothing to be gained from supporting nuclear power plants - Agya Koo

Agya Koo with the real Alexander Kofi Adu revealed that no one gains anything from supporting NPP.

He said so in an interview on Net2 TV yesterday. He was very disappointed that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) neglected it after helping them to come to power.

He also noted that some elements of the party tell people that he was offered a lucrative job, which is not the case.

“I hear people say that Agya Koo has been contracted to transport cocoa, cement and fuel. . That’s why I want to set the record straight. I did not understand. I do not carry fuel. I do not transport cocoa … I do not transport cement while I sit with you here. If that’s the case now, they’re going to give me, I don’t know, but since I’m sitting here, I have nothing, “he lamented,” said Agya Koo in the studios of Net2TV.

“Now that work has arrived, we know that some of us cannot sit in the office. But where we have come to a point where some people should say “ooh this particular person, we have to reach out to him” “, recalling an experience he had with some members for whom he campaigned on the ground.

As we know, on the eve of the 2016 elections, certain popular celebrities, including Agya Koo, supported Nana Akuffo Addo who finally saw him gain power during the elections.