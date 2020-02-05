There is no right time for good work, Kejriwal says about Center’s Move to announce Ram Temple trust

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha announced the formation of a trust to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya, as prescribed by the Supreme Court in his historic judgment.

New Delhi: With the Center announcing the formation of a trust for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh three days prior to the polls of the Delhi meeting, AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that there was no good time for “good work”.

Kejriwal delivered a press conference here at the office of the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) and welcomed the decision of the Center and congratulated the people of the country on saying that this was a good thing.

“Some people ask about the timing. There is no right time for good work. Let’s make announcements for good work.

“I want them to make more announcements today and tomorrow and there is no problem,” he told reporters when asked if the BJP-led center announced the move, taking into account the polls of 8 February in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha announced the formation of a trust to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya, as prescribed by the Supreme Court in his historic judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case in November last year .

The prime minister said the government had prepared a “broad schedule” for the development of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and cried out “Jai Shri Ram” from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members.

