There is hope Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the future

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Picture: Getty

In June 2019 I received the following text from my friend: “I only took the AOC down with the elevator and she said she liked my shirt that way, I guess happy pride!”

Political sightings in DC, where I’ve lived for almost five years, were nothing out of the ordinary. One time I stopped breathing because I saw Sonia Sotomayor in the cinema and I was so excited that I couldn’t pull myself together, and another time I almost vomited because I saw Jared Kushner on a walk through Rock Creek Park , Yes, I was hungover, but I still think it had more to do with Jared than last night’s vodka soda. Oh, even an entire restaurant I went to fell silent because Malia Obama came in to pick up food. It was wonderful.

No sight, however, caused more excitement than my friend’s elevator ride – for the general public, a run-in with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was as much as eating a whole pack of Fun Dip for a middle school student. A rush that is so intense that you may think that it has temporarily released your consciousness to a higher level of being where you could see an unrealized version of the world. At least Bernie Sanders hopes to see Ocasio-Cortez, who is currently rallying across the country for his presidential campaign.

Most recently, AOC was in Iowa City, speaking only a few days before the Democratic Caucus in Iowa while Sanders himself is back in DC, flooded with the impeachment proceedings currently underway. Although his presence would have been appreciated, for many it does not seem to have been missed since AOC was the main attraction for those present.

“She speaks for us. She speaks for people. She has a passion for millennials. She speaks for everyone in America who has no voice,” said Brittany Springmeier, who was at the rally to see AOC.

“I love her vision,” said Wendy Stevenson, who brought her daughter to hear AOC speak. “And she’s not afraid to challenge the establishment. Even the Democrats push her further than they feel comfortable. I love having that voice.”

That voice is, of course, what she poses against so many Congress Democrats and what has brought her so closely connected to Sanders, whose anti-establishment position has often caused problems between him and the Democratic Party. However, many people view this as positive rather than negative. And while some of their ideas may conflict with their current democratic counterparts, they open up a conversation about what the future of the party and politics might look like.

“I hope she becomes a powerful future politician who can change the way things are done.” Stevenson continued later, “… she is still young. I am happy that things are going with move a lot more fresh ideas to the left. I really hope it is the future. ”

This future will of course become clearer in November after the parliamentary elections. From that point on, we’ll see if AOC’s support for Sanders will help spark enthusiasm for his campaign. At the moment, I only know that if every Pride season starts to come across an AOC in an elevator, my Pride would be absolutely better for it.