“There is evidence that Kejriwal is a terrorist”: Parvesh Verma’s comment is surprised by a Union minister

New Delhi: Although Parvesh Verma is under fire because he has called Arvind Kejriwal a “terrorist,” a surprise came from the statement by the BJP legislator from a Union minister who not only repeated the bargain but also claimed that ” sufficient evidence “to prove it.

“Kejriwal now asks with a sad face,” Am I a terrorist? ” “You are a terrorist and there is a lot of evidence to prove that. You said you were an anarchist. There is not much difference between an anarchist and a terrorist,” said Prakash Javadekar.

# VIEW Union Prakash Javadekar in Delhi: Kejriwal makes an innocent face and asks if he is a terrorist, you are a terrorist, there is sufficient evidence for that. You said yourself that you are an anarchist, there is not much difference between an anarchist and a terrorist. pic.twitter.com/vRjkvFKGEO

– ANI (@ANI) 3 February 2020

His comments came a few days after the election committee (EC) issued a show cause message to Verma about the comment. Since then, Kejriwal has been asking Delhi to decide whether he is a terrorist to a patriot “son,” who has worked selflessly for India by “putting his life at risk.”

The Aam Aadmi party has also released a video with images of family members of four ‘tortured’ Delhi officers, who are responsible for Kejriwal’s work.

Javadekar’s remark was a reference to Kejriwal’s 2014 remark when the Delhi CM demanded action – suspension or at least a transfer – against police officers who had refused to cooperate with his then Justice Minister Somnath Bharti in tackling a alleged drug and prostitution racket. He also wanted action against a policeman who was confronted with another minister Rakhi Birla. The CM had further accused the police of misconducting a gang rape case in which a 51-year-old Danish tourist was sexually assaulted in the heart of Delhi.

CM Kejriwal had taken action on the issues and had urged the capital to join him for a 10-day protest and declared challenging: “Yes, I am an anarchist.” The then congress-led center had to call Rapid Action Force to remove Kejriwal and his ministers who were protesting near the Rail Bhawan, close to the office of the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the president’s house.

Javadekar also raised the issue of Kejriwal “during a stay in the Moga residence of Khalistani commander Gurinder Singh during the polls of the Punjab meeting”. “You knew it was a militant house. Yet you stayed there. How much more proof do you need? ” he said.

In anticipation of February 8, BJP leaders attacked the CM of Delhi for a number of issues, including anti-CAA protest against Shaheen Bagh. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has claimed that the demonstration is organized with “rogue intentions for causing anarchy and disorder.” He claimed that AAP and Pakistan had a close relationship, since both were in pain after the abolition of Artcile 370.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.