There is a massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake in southern Florida near Cuba

Havana – People across Miami said they felt buildings move between the island states of Cuba and Jamaica after a massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday.

The United States Geological Survey reports that the quake started at 2:10 p.m. and was centered 86 miles northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica and 87 miles west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba.

A tsunami warning has not been issued for any region, but the National Weather Service says waves for Cuba, Jamaica, Mexico, Belize, Honduras, and the Cayman Islands are possible up to 3 feet above the tidal level.

Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell says the buildings in eight buildings in Brickell and downtown were evacuated and the construction department was on site. The Stephen P. Clark Government Center has been closed as a precaution.

All of Miami-Dade County’s courthouses have been evacuated and are expected to return to normal on Wednesday.

The Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center was already activated due to the Super Bowl, but is now adding additional agencies dealing with the earthquake and infrastructure in South Florida.

The video of a Local 10 News viewer in Aventura showed the window trembling from side to side when the quake was felt in their house on the 30th floor of the Mystic Pointe apartments.

Roy Stein, who is on the 32nd floor of 1060 Brickell Ave. said he saw all the excitement from his balcony and went outside to find out what had happened.

“I spoke to someone. He said the building had moved, “said Stein.” I go, “what do you mean by the building that moved?” And after talking to a few other people and going online, I read about an earthquake in Cuba and that’s what I said two and two together and imagined we had an earthquake, or at least it was here in Miami to feel. “

After the building was evacuated, hundreds of workers stood outside the Datran center in the Dadeland area. Police officers blocked traffic outside the buildings.

Workers gather in front of the Datran Center in Miami-Dade after an earthquake evacuation (WPLG)

Downtown Miami Tower tenants spoke to the Miami city hotline about the movement of the building, but did not evacuate them.

CNN’s Patrick Oppmann reports that, according to Cuban state media, the earthquake has occurred all over the island and some of Havana’s taller buildings have been evacuated. No damage has been reported in the country yet.

The earthquake is felt in Santiago, the largest city in eastern Cuba, said Belkis Guerrero, who works in a Catholic cultural center in central Santiago

“We all sat and felt the chairs move,” she said. “We heard the sound of everything that moves.”

She said there was no apparent damage to the heart of the colonial city.

The quake also hit the Cayman Islands, leaving cracked roads and sewage that seemed to run from cracked main pipes. There were no immediate reports of deaths, injuries, or serious damage, said Kevin Morales, editor-in-chief of the Cayman Compass newspaper.

The islands see so few earthquakes that newsroom staff were confused when it happened, he said.

“It was like a big dump truck rolling by,” said Morales. “Then it went on and became more intense.”

Dr. Stenette Davis, a psychiatrist in a Cayman hospital, said she saw the shaft covers being blown away by the quake and the sewage exploding on the street, but no more serious damage.

An 7.7 magnitude earthquake is considered a serious earthquake that can cause serious damage.

