There is a big difference between talent and production

The other night, I was chatting about the Miami Hurricanes with other fans on Twitter, as usual. During the evening, I started talking to several people from the large reception hall of Canes and the players we have at this position. In what is often the case with me, I disagree with several Miami fans.

Call me negative, but I prefer to be called an honest and down-to-earth Hurricane fan, which is rare in the Miami community. I am not saying that the large reception hall is not gifted, of course they are. UM has Dee Wiggins (of which I am a HUGE fan), Mark Pope, Mike Harley, Jeremiah Payton and many others who could very well become superstars in the future. However, to say that the large reception hall in Miami is “stacked” or “loaded” is completely false.

You know which program has a stacked WR group? The Ohio State Buckeyes, with guys like Garrett Wilson and Chris Olavem, or the Purdue Boilermakers with the incredible duo of Rondale Moore and David Bell.

The LSU Tigers last season had two wide receivers with over 1,000 yards and two other WRs who had more than 500 yards, with three of those guys catching more than 10 touchdowns. This is what you would call a stacked WR room. The same year, Miami had a receiver who had covered more than 500 meters and only one with 5 touchdowns.

This has been an issue for the Hurricanes for quite some time now, not just for the wide receivers, but for almost all positions, and the team in general. Miami fans, and I have been guilty of this hundreds of times, we always seem to label a certain group of positions and also the team before they have really proven anything.

And there are several reasons why we do this. Regarding individual players and groups of positions in turn, we will classify them according to the high school they attended or the stars they received in high school. We will carry this same argument sometimes until these players are junior or even senior, even if they have not proven anything at the college level.

It’s another thing to say that Miami is charged with its defensive endings, because it actually has some truth. When you have Gregory Rousseau and Quincy Roche at DE, you can say aloud that the rods are “stacked” at this position because you have a past production to back up this statement.

A perfect example of this is with the situation of the Hurricanes quarterback over the past two dead seasons. Last year, Tate Martell was tagged very early on as the guy who will be Miami’s next big QB, and many chose him to be the starter of 2019, and that was before anyone saw him throw a pass. at M. We did it because Martell was a very high school prospect and did a few plays while he was at Ohio State.

Fast forward to the current season, and Martell was actually not the guy, struggling with Dan Enos’ offense, which led to Jarren Williams winning the starting position.

On the other hand, there has been a lot of hype around D’Eriq King, with so many doubts and questions. In this situation, the excitement and expectations placed on King are worthwhile, as he is a quarterback who has put together incredible college statistics and has proven that he can be a top player in this position .

Houston QB D’Eriq King could be the next Kelly Bryant. I am sure that some SEC teams will inquire about its services.

4,925 passing yards, 50 touchdowns including 1,421 on the ground and 28 touchdowns during his career.

Now, I will say again that the big receiver from Miami has the POTENTIAL to be a very dangerous group if it is capable of producing. The same goes for the entire Hurricane team.