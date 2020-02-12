There are no easy solutions to accommodate inequalities, according to the author of ‘Golden Gates’: NPR

The housing crisis in the United States is not new, and its current problems have become very old.

Non-rich people living in the main metropolitan areas of the United States, particularly on the coast, continue to feel the weight of rents and housing prices constantly rising long after they ceased to be affordable. And that weight is usually combined with other struggles, such as paying off student debt, maintaining health insurance or simply finding money for basic needs.

The housing crisis is driven by many factors, such as supply shortages, zoning restrictions, NIMBYism (the argument that is not in my backyard), structural racism, gentrification and the interest of private wealth. So, given all that, how does it make housing sustainable and attainable? No matter in which direction you look, the housing crisis confuses simple solutions.

Reading the informative golden doors of Conor Dougherty, of uniform rhythm, but often too locally focused: Fighting for housing in the United States, I expected solutions. I thought Dougherty, an economist reporter for The New York Times, could point the way forward, something that has eluded activists and politicians for decades. But I quickly realized that it wasn’t going to be that easy. Dougherty, like many good reporters, does not traffic with radical solutions or broad panaceas, but tells the story of housing in all its complexity. And, with him, he tells the story of people who have fought Pyrrhic battles for the dignity of a roof over their heads.

Golden Gates uses San Francisco specifically, and the Bay Area in general, to address the issue of housing inequality. And although it expertly exposes the structural problems that prevent affordable housing, the very local approach of the book makes the tragedy of housing in the Bay Area seem too much. It acts weakly as an allegory of the national housing crisis, but it must be continually remembered that this is the case. It often evokes nostalgia, as if a love letter to an area of ​​the last Bay that now struggles to keep its soul amid the torrents of technological money that rains relentlessly on it.

The true strength of the book is in the stories Dougherty tells of several activists, politicians and residents in their struggle for fair housing. The main story of the book is that of Sonja Trauss, a former graduate student who is soon dedicated to the cause of affordable housing and remains tireless in the cause. She organizes and speaks, and even runs for the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Along the way, it faces the harsh realities and competitive forces of developers, businesses and local government that make housing a difficult problem to address.

However, perhaps the most perfect distillation of housing complexity in the book is the political career of California State Senator Scott Wiener. “At the time of the campaign,” Dougherty explains, “Scott Wiener was San Francisco’s most open advocate of more housing or the biggest promoter in the city, depending on who was speaking.” And he tried to prove that he was worthy of the problems in question. Wiener “frequently tried to remind people that, although he was in favor of facilitating the construction of housing at market prices, he also supported rent control, he had done more than most to facilitate the construction of subsidized housing and voted that yes for pretty almost all affordable housing taxes. ” However, for many Franciscans, it would never be a credible voice against market forces and their civic accomplices that exclude them from their city.

Even if metropolitan areas suddenly and dramatically expanded housing construction, they will catch up for a while after decades of supply shortages. Then, one of the best possible mitigations is an expansion of the Section 8 rental vouchers beyond the lucky few among the poorest tenants who already have them. According to Dougherty, the federal government already subsidizes home ownership of up to approximately $ 70 billion per year through tax exemptions, whether or not it is compensated in the federal budget. Meanwhile, Congress allocates only around $ 20 billion per year to Section 8 vouchers, which indicates that “it has been shown to be very effective in reducing homelessness and cost much less than the morally disgusting alternative of letting people live in tents and rotting on the sidewalks, consuming police resources and using the emergency room as a public hospital. ” He concludes:

“The message of this dichotomy (…) is that the United States is willing to subsidize as much debt as homeowners can pay, but that poor tenants, most of whom live in apartments at market prices, are a secondary issue that is not worth it. be prioritized. “

Thinking about the big picture, Dougherty reflects on practical solutions with moral intent and community mentality:

“Mixed solutions may seem like an evasion, especially in polarized times. And yet, again and again, in one city after another, it is always where people end up and what seems most likely to work. There is no way to rectify the housing shortages apart from building homes, and there is no way to take care of people that the private market will not deal with but subsidies or rent control, or both. The details are democracy. “

It is important to note that this is not a mistake on both sides, a capitulation to the status quo. Rather, it is a recognition that imperfect solutions are often the only solutions, especially, apparently, in housing.

Nicholas Cannariato is a writer and editor based in Chicago.