“Their ancestors divided India”: at Delhi Rally, Adityanath lashes out against Anti-CAA protesters

During the poll campaign, BJP leaders urged people to vote for the party to show their disapproval for the ongoing anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh.

PTI

updated:February 1, 2020, 4:33 PM IST

File photo of Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed on Saturday that the anti-CAA protests in Delhi were “not about the amended law”, but a manifestation of the “grouse” of the protesters “against an India that is emerging as an important power in the world” .

The BJP leader tackled a poll meeting in Karawal Nagar Chowk in East Delhi and lashed out at anti-CAA protesters and said, “their ancestors divided India, so they have a black grouse against this upcoming” Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. ”

“These protests taking place in different places in Delhi are not about the CAA, but it is because those people are wondering how India can emerge as a major force in the world, and to stop that emerging India,” he claimed.

During the poll campaign, BJP leaders urged people to vote for the party to show their disapproval for the ongoing anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.