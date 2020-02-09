“Theater to realize interests,” Mayawati says while Priyanka Gandhi prays on Ravida’s Jayanti

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday accused the leaders of Congress and the BJP of never honoring the Ravidas Holy Poet during his tenure and now indulging in “theater” by visiting temples to further their interests.

Their comments come even when Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived on a one-day visit to Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, to participate in Ravidas Jayanti’s programs.

“Congress, BJP and other parties have given Sant Guru Ravidas no respect and no honor during their tenure. But after they are out of power, they engage in various theaters to serve their interests by visiting temples and other places to realize, “Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

“On the other hand, the BSP was the only party that showed respect at various levels during its reign that the opposition parties are trying to put an end to. This is highly condemnable,” she wrote in another tweet.