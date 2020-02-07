Theater cancels performances due to rising AB5 costs

SIERRA MADRE, CA – It is a sign that no theater wants to show, but it can be a sign of our time.

“It’s very ugly,” said Christian Lebano, standing next to a poster for Charlotte’s web that now bears a large red flag that reads “canceled”.

It is impossible to miss it and that is what it is about. Lebano is the artistic director of the Sierra Madre Playhouse. He says he could have just taken the poster off, but he wants people to see it.

CONNECTION l Swordfighting, bisexual 17th century singer is treated by superheroes

“So people can understand why we thought it was necessary,” said Lebano.

It was not an easy decision, he says. Charlotte’s web would have been the seventh show produced as part of their Theater for Young Audiences program.

“When I say it breaks my heart,” said Lebano. “I created this program. I believe in this program. It was very difficult to cancel. It was very difficult.”

But he says AB5 left the theater with little choice.

“It’s the perfect example of a case of unintended consequences,” said Lebano.

Charlotte’s web The budget of around $ 52,000 had already been exhausted, even though school achievements were completely sold out – 36 fully paid for the achievements of most title 1 schools.

Lebano says the theater would probably have offset production. But AB5 changed the way its actors have to be paid, especially for the rehearsal, and invested another $ 38,000. That would be a big loss and would endanger the rest of the season. Due to the cancellation, the theater had to compensate all these schools.

But he says it’s clear who the real losers in this situation are.

“The children are. The kids won’t be able to share this show, ”said Lebano.

The Sierra Madre Playhouse is not the only theater affected by AB5. Lebano recently met with other members of the Theatrical Producers League in Los Angeles.

“And at that meeting, there were three other people who said they would cancel something in their season this year,” he said.

The members of the group have written an explanation of their dilemma. They would like to see new laws create enough space for small art organizations to stay afloat.

Lebano says he hopes the situation will be resolved. “We’ll weather this storm,” he said, looking at the dark theater and the empty rows of seats.

In the meantime, he sees a silver lining.

“I think it will force people to make a decision about how important community-based small art organizations are,” said Lebano. “

Judging from the support from the community, he is confident that they will.