The yearbook photo of friends David Schwimmer in high school is a classic

David Schwimmer was a smooth operator (Photo: BBC)

David Schwimmer’s friends got a blast from the past at the Graham Norton Show – with a fast-paced astonishing throwback photo from his high school years.

The star we got to know and love as Ross from Friends has always been in the public eye with a tight attitude, including a short haircut and a smart sense of clothing.

… But now it has been revealed that he once had a huge bouffant and a large loop earring that would make him stand out against Happy Days’ Fonzie.

Speaking of his first job, he revealed that while working on the minimum wage while trying to make ends meet at a dinner in the 1950s, he discovered that he could make extra money with ‘stunts’ such as jumping over the kids who played outside to entertain them.

He did all of this while playing someone he called Romeo the Romancer (smooth), who came complete with a pompadour hairstyle such as John Travolta from Grease.

When the photo appeared through Graham, David shuddered in embarrassment at the fashion choice and said it was no different than a “similar shameful time.”

The star got a legacy back on Graham Norton (Photo: PA)

Hey man, it’s definitely a look!

The star appeared on the show alongside co-star, Nick Mohammed, to promise his new Sky series, Intelligence, where he plays a CIA agent operating in Cheltenham.

But there are rumors that he might return to the Manhattan flat to see his friends again – for a one-hour reunion special 16 years after the show ended.

His appearance comes when he allegedly joins the rest of the cast of Friends for a restart (Photo: Getty)

Reports say the gang of six – completed by Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow – is about to “sign on the dotted line” for streaming service, HBO Max.

According to Deadline, the reunion sees that all six members of the core cast each receive $ 3- $ 4 million (£ 2.3 – £ 3 million) for their involvement.

It is also said that the special co-makers and executive producers involve Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

The Graham Norton Show will be broadcast on BBC One on Friday at 10.35 a.m.





