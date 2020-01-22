The outbreak began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei and has spread to the rest of the country, with 440 confirmed cases and nine deaths so far. It has also spread to the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

A policeman with a mask passes by a quarantine warning about the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, China (Reuters)

Goldman Sachs said that a possible drop in the demand for oil from China’s largest energy consumer due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus could affect crude oil prices by approximately $ 3 per barrel, which offset concerns about supply disruptions from the Middle East

The new virus, which according to health officials can be transmitted from person to person, has worried financial markets when investors recalled the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic in 2002-2003, also a coronavirus outbreak that began in China and killed almost 800 people worldwide.

“The translation of the estimated impact of SARS demand in 2020 volumes points to a potential negative impact of 260,000 barrels per day on average global oil demand,” Goldman said in a note dated January 21. The estimate includes a loss of 170,000 barrels per day of demand jet fuel, he added.

The bank expects aircraft fuel markets, including cracks, revaluation and Asian spreads, to be the most affected if the outbreak leads to a decrease in regional air travel.

While a supply response from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries could limit any fundamental impact of such a demand shock, the initial uncertainty could lead to a massive sale of oil prices, Goldman added.

Brent crude oil prices are currently below $ 65 per barrel, while US oil. UU. It is at around $ 58 per barrel.

