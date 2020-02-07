The Wuhan factories are closing, Honda is reporting a quarterly profit decline

TOKYO – Japanese car manufacturer Honda reported a nearly 31% dip in earnings from October to December on Friday, as the strong demand for its motorcycles could not make up for the declining sales of vehicles.

Honda Motor Co. reported a quarterly profit of 116.4 billion yen ($ 1.1 billion), down from 168 billion yen in the same period last year.

Sales for the three months decreased by 6% to 3.7 trillion yen ($ 34 billion).

Honda raised its full-year profit forecast to 595 billion yen ($ 5.4 billion) compared to an earlier 575 billion yen ($ 5.2 billion), although the improved new forecast is still 15% lower than what it was previous fiscal year.

But Honda, the maker of the Accord compact, Odyssey minibus and Asimo robot, said that the damage caused by the outbreak of a virus that started in central China is not reflected in its predictions until March 2020.

Honda, like other Japanese automakers, has not resumed production at its factories in China since the Lunar New Year holiday, which began on January 24.

Tokyo-based Honda said its three car assembly plants in Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak, will remain closed until February 13. The other Honda factories in China will remain closed at least until Sunday, the company said.

Thirty Honda workers have returned to Japan with Wuhan chartered planes prepared by the Japanese government, and none of them are sick of the virus, it said.

Business trips to the Wuhan area are canceled and trips to China are generally avoided unless absolutely necessary, said Honda, who also makes Super Cub scooters.

Other Japanese car manufacturers have temporarily stopped production at their Chinese factories.

Toyota Motor Corp., Japan’s top automaker, said on Friday that it would extend production interruption at its 12 car factories in China by at least another week, until February 16. Four of the production locations are factories for vehicle assembly.

Earlier this week, Toyota reported healthy profits and sales and increased its annual forecast, but the virus remains a risk to its Chinese operations.

Nissan Motor Co. said earlier that it was considering reopening Monday’s most of its factories in China, but would wait until February 14 for facilities in and around Wuhan. Nissan reports earnings next week.

