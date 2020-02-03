The wristwatch monitors body chemistry to increase athletic performance and prevent injury

The metabolite monitor shown here is the size of a wristwatch. The sensor strip that protrudes in this photo can be folded between the device and the skin of the user. Photo credit: Murat Yokus, NC State University

Technical researchers have developed a wrist-watch-sized device that can monitor a person’s body chemistry to improve athletic performance and identify potential health problems. The device can be used for all applications, from the detection of dehydration to the pursuit of sports recovery. The applications range from military training to competitive sports.

“With this technology, we can test a variety of metabolites in near real time,” said Michael Daniele, co-correspondent of a paper on work and assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at North Carolina State University and the United States’ Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering at NC State and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Metabolites are markers that can be monitored to determine a person’s metabolism. So if someone’s metabolite levels are outside of normal parameters, trainers or health professionals may know something is wrong. For athletes, it could also be used to tailor exercise efforts to improve physical performance.

“For this proof-of-concept study, we tested the sweat of human participants and monitored it for glucose, lactate, pH and temperature,” says Daniele.

A replaceable strip on the back of the device is equipped with chemical sensors. This strip lies against a user’s skin where it comes into contact with the user’s sweat. Data from the sensors in the strip are interpreted by the hardware in the device, which then records the results and forwards them to a user’s smartphone or smart watch.

“The device is the size of an average watch, but it contains analyzers that correspond to four of the bulky electrochemical devices that are currently used to measure metabolite levels in the laboratory,” says Daniele. “We have developed something that is really portable so that it can be used in the field.”

While the work in this article focused on measuring glucose, lactate and pH, the sensor strips could be adapted to monitor other substances that can serve as indicators of health and athletic performance, e.g. B. Electrolytes.

“We are optimistic that this hardware could enable new technologies to reduce losses during military or athletic training by identifying health problems before they become critical,” said Daniele. “It could also improve training by allowing users to track their performance over time. For example, what combination of diet and other variables improves a user’s performance?”

Researchers are now conducting a study to further test the technology when it is worn by people in different conditions.

“We would like to confirm that continuous monitoring is possible when used over a longer period of time,” says Daniele.

“While it is difficult to estimate what the device could cost consumers, it only costs tens of dollars. And the cost of the strips – which can last at least a day – should be comparable to the glucose strips used by people with diabetes.

“We are currently looking for industry partners to help us explore marketing options for this technology,” says Daniele.

The article “Wearable Multiplexed Biosensor System for Continuous Monitoring of Metabolites” was published in the magazine Biosensors and bioelectronics,

Researchers are developing portable, inexpensive sensors to measure skin moisture

More information:

Murat A. Yokus et al. Wearable Multiplexed Biosensor System for the continuous monitoring of metabolites, Biosensors and bioelectronics (2020). DOI: 10.1016 / j.bios.2020.112038

Quote:

Wristwatch monitors body chemistry to improve athletic performance and prevent injuries (2020, February 3)

accessed on February 3, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-wristwatch-body-chemistry-boost-athletic.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.