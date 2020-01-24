The WPA Union is fighting Trump for a very first Bill of Rights

Illustration: Chelsea Beck (G / O Media)

For employees who have worked for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for decades, Trump’s administration cannot be compared to anything they have ever seen before. It is for this very reason that the agency’s union workers have drawn up a Bill of Rights for the first time to get the agency back on track to do its job.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) started organizing EPA employees in the 1970s. Since then, the approximately 8,000 unionized employees have never felt the need to issue a Bill of Rights. After all, the EPA’s mission is simple: protecting human health and the environment. It shouldn’t have to be remembered, should it?

Well, nowadays. Many employees disagree with the direction the agency has taken under Trump as the leadership causes the EPA to reset regulations that exacerbate pollution. Neither do they support the tactics used by the administration to prevent employees from doing the work they have been doing for years.

Since 2018, the administration has issued implementing regulations and guidelines that undermine workers’ rights by limiting the time they can spend on union responsibilities and facilitating their dismissal despite their union protection. A judge found these orders illegal in 2018, but the EPA leadership tried again last year to change the work culture through guidelines. When the EPA workers renegotiated with management over union contracts in December, they were ready.

EPA employees launched a campaign called Protect EPA along with their Bill of Rights push. In many ways, it shows how closely the Trump administration’s attacks on public health, the environment, and officials are linked.

The bill lists 10 rights union members who demand this, starting with the right to scientific integrity, which was a serious concern for both inside and outside the agency. The administration once filled impartial external advisory boards with branch certificates and immediately dissolved others. Scientific editors have spoken about the Trump administration’s attempts to restrict science, as have experts from the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University.

Workers also want the right to enforce environmental laws without political interference and to discuss solutions for climate change. For an agency charged with protecting public health, these rights seem to be child’s play.

Then there are the obvious rights to which union members (and really all workers!) Should be entitled, such as the right to reconcile work and family life. And they want their right to a fair contract that, unlike unilateral policies, is negotiated collectively without union members contributing.

This type of protection could help protect Agency officials from the frequent political attacks. Trump carried out his campaign with the promise of “getting rid of it in almost every form.” Since then he has done his best to persevere.

The EPA has been classified as Ground Zero for many of the environmental rollbacks. Trump recently proposed to dismantle the National Environmental Policy Act. He also abolished coal ash regulations and the EPA’s only plan to reduce coal emissions. And just this week, the agency has stopped protecting wetlands that favor pollution. During the Trump years, EPA enforcement declined while the administration tried to cut agency funding and displace workers. And it is also the zero point for the government’s attack on the federal workforce.

For example, the agency has given its employees the ability to work from home in the past and has been fairly flexible in terms of working hours, Danita Yocom, vice president of AFGE Local 1236 in San Francisco and EPA lawyer told Earther. It not only offers workers flexibility, but also helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions from commuting. Now the agency only allows one teleworking day per week.

You can imagine how this would affect working parents who may be working from home to ensure that they pick up their children from kindergarten or school on time. Or if someone just has to take the afternoon off to do some errands or take their child to the doctor, this employee is forced to take the whole day off due to these new rules. These are the scenarios that Yocom is now facing.

“It is time I was able to do my job all morning, and I can’t now,” said Yocom. “It doesn’t really work well for families, and it doesn’t really work well for getting the job done.”

Morality is the biggest problem with Trump’s changes, Yocom said. The changes that the administration is making are making it difficult, if not impossible, for these workers to do their jobs, be it to protect water or reduce pollution. For this reason, they put pressure on the EPA to do their job. A nation’s welfare is at stake.

“We really want the agency to focus on the climate. We really want the agency to make its decisions on a scientific basis, ”said Yocom. “We really want the agency to continue to ensure environmental sustainability. It is really the first time that we have come to a point where we feel like we have to say something this way. “

Some of the effects go beyond work-life balance and science, according to the Bill of Rights. Point nine demands the right to a hate-free and safe job. The agency has dealt with at least a handful of racist incidents since Trump took office. At the Washington headquarters in November 2018, abusive messages with the N-word were left on a whiteboard and the EPA did not take enough measures to investigate the incident, said Gary Morton, President of AFGE Council 238 and recently retired EPA employee, towards Earther.

“That’s why we want a hate-free and safe job,” he said. “We fight for our rights.”

Outside, the public can expect EPA workers to adhere to the Trump administration’s deregulation plans, but the truth is much more complicated. These employees joined the agency to fight for the improvement of society. Only that endangers them within the agency under Trump, but not doing so ultimately endangers us all. For this reason, they are asking the public to participate in the contract negotiations with them.

“This Bill of Rights is designed to withstand this oppression,” said Morton, “to let the public know that we need help because we are the only ones who protect the environment.”