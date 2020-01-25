The “worst cat in the world” is available for adoption, just ask the Mitchell County animal rescue organization in North Carolina.

The shelter about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northeast of Asheville is exempting adoption fees in the hope that someone will take the cat named Perdita from their hands.

The group says on their Facebook page: “We thought she was sick. Turns out she’s just an idiot. ”

An ironic profile of the bad-tempered feline says that his dislikes include “dogs, children, Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and, last but not least … HUGS.” He says he likes to be on the prowl, pretend to be sick and “looking at your soul until you feel you’ll never be cheerful again …”

He adds, “She is single and ready to be socially uncomfortable with a socially awkward human who understands personal space.”

The shelter’s director, Amber Lowery, says Perdita, 4, came to the facility on Christmas Eve, The Charlotte Observer reported. Since then, the shelter has had to warn visitors that Perdita’s attempts to attract passersby to her cage are actually a ruse that will not end well.

“I’m looking at her right now, and she’s rolling in her little bed, looking sweet and pretty, but the moment you try to rub her, she slap you.” We thought she was suffering and we took her to the vet and he said, “No, this cat is just an idiot,” Lowery told the newspaper.

His Facebook post has attracted thousands of likes, and a follow-up post says that more than 50 requests have been sent to adopt it.

One person wrote on the shelter’s Facebook page that they expected Perdita to find “the gothic home of their dreams.” The shelter replied: “We too … will like it soon.”

