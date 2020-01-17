Bring the sugar rush. This Snickers bar is the fantasy of a chocolate addict – and the nightmare of a health enthusiast.

Weighing over 4,700 pounds and measuring two feet high and 26 inches wide, the Guinness Book of Records declared Waco, Texas, as the home of the world’s largest Snickers bar on Thursday.

That’s the size of 43,000 one-size-fits-all Snickers bars combined, according to CNN KWKT’s affiliate.

“It’s incredibly impressive,” Guinness World Records referee Michael Empric told the station. “Some of my favorite disc categories are great food because it has to be edible and it’s also a technical feat, so getting a 5,000 pound chocolate bar to stay together is really a challenge.”

And where was this master creation made? Where else but the Mars Wrigley plant in Waco.

The factory is called one of the world’s largest producers of sweets such as Snickers, M & M’s and Skittles.

The bold idea came to fruition just two weeks ago, and the bar took a week to complete, KWKT reported.

And it is only fitting that the epic, massive, and colossal candy bar was made in the Lone Star State because, “Everything is bigger in Texas.”

“This bar we made last week is absolutely the sum of what you could call,” Everything is bigger in Texas. “Because it’s the largest Snickers bar ever created,” said Ruud Engbers, manager of the Snickers Value Station. “It is the largest chocolate nut bar ever made in the world.”

March says the world record is a tease for the Snickers Super Bowl ad airing on Sunday, February 2.

“So what’s great about this record is that factory workers here don’t normally have the opportunity to do something to scale,” Empric told the station. “They make a product that everyone likes and eats on a daily basis, but doing it on a large scale and really going beyond it is really inspiring.”

Is this chocolate peanut flavor edible? Absolutely.

How can I get a taste? You must be an employee. The factory plans to give pieces of the bar to Mars workers across the country.