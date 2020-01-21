The world's billionaires have more wealth than 4.6 billion people: Oxfam report

Oxfam unveiled a new study on income inequality, titled Time to Care, before the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF). This report reveals that 2,153 billionaires worldwide have more wealth than 4.6 billion people, or 60% of the world’s population. He also points out that 63 Indian billionaires have more money than the 2019 Union budget, which amounted to INR 24.42,200 crores. This means that the richest 1% of India is four times the total of the poorest 70%, or 953 million people. The report also says that the number of billionaires has doubled in the past decade, although their combined wealth has declined in the past year.

Commenting on the results, Oxfam India CEO Amitabh Behar said: “The gap between the rich and the poor cannot be resolved without deliberate policies to tackle inequality, and too few governments are there. are engaged. “

He added, “Our shattered economies line the pockets of billionaires and big business at the expense of ordinary men and women. No wonder people are starting to wonder if billionaires should even exist. “

The five-day WEF summit, which started on Monday, is expected to focus on gender and income inequality. The WEF annual report on global risks also reveals how global inequality has declined over the past 30 years, but domestic income inequality has increased in many countries, particularly in advanced economies. Oxfam’s report indicates that “sexist” economies lead to the crisis of inequality by ensuring that a wealthy elite accumulates great fortunes at the expense of the common man, especially poverty-stricken women and girls. According to the report, the 22 richest men in the world have more money than all women in Africa. The global survey also highlights how girls and women spend 12.5 billion hours of unpaid care every day, contributing around $ 10.8 trillion a year to the global economy.

