The world's biggest boy amazes with his incredible body transformation (Photos)

A young teenager Arya Permana

was once called the “biggest boy in the world” and it’s amazing to see

outrageous weight loss now on its journey of transformation.

Arya who is 13 years old

is an Indonesian, and reports indicate that he lost 17 stones.

According to reports,

Arya weighed a normal 71b at birth, but her weight increased beyond

normal when he was two years old.

Thanks to the supervision and training of an Indonesian bodybuilder Ade Rai and a team of health professionals, he was able to achieve remarkable weight loss.

Instructive physical training supplemented by a healthy diet and medical treatment.

Arya’s father, Ade Somantri, explained how

the transformation was due to a simple three-step routine.

Arya’s father, Ade Somantri, explained how

the transformation was due to a simple three-step routine.

“For me, they are all

good and supportive of each other. »In order to fight the flab after its

dramatic weight loss, Arya will have surgery later this year

excess skin.