The World Mobile Congress has been canceled due to coronavirus fears

The mobile exhibition is one of the largest events worldwide that has been canceled due to the virus

The organizers of the World Mobile Congress announced on Wednesday that they had canceled the world’s best mobile phone fair due to fears related to the corona virus, which triggered an exodus of industry heavyweights.

The mobile communications fair is one of the largest events worldwide, which was canceled due to the virus, which has killed more than 1,100 people so far.

The announcement came after the GSMA, the cellular association that organized the annual show, met to decide the fate of the event, which was scheduled to take place in Barcelona from February 24-27.

“The GSMA has canceled MWC Barcelona 2020 because of global concerns about the outbreak of the corona virus, travel problems and other circumstances making it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event,” said a statement.

It added that the decision was made “taking due account of the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country” and that the host city parties understood the cancellation.

Just a few hours before the meeting, Vodafone, Nokia, Deutsche Telekom, British company BT and Rakuten had withdrawn from Japan and were following in the footsteps of Intel, Facebook, Cisco and China’s Vivo.

A source close to the event had said the organizers were careful not to leave a cancellation bill of around $ 100 million ($ 110 million). They encountered opposition from the authorities to the declaration of a health emergency in Spain that would allow insurance companies to cover the costs.

When the organizers considered whether this year’s Mobile World Congress should be canceled, the staff hung up the welcome sign at the venue in Barcelona

So far, Spain has only registered two confirmed cases of infection on offshore islands.

The annual convention usually attracts more than 100,000 people, including between 5,000 and 6,000 from China, the organizers say.

This year, however, participation was shaken by the virus outbreak that infected around 44,600 people.

“Working for nothing for months”

The decision will surely be a big blow for Barcelona, ​​as the big fair is expected to bring in almost 500 million euros, according to the organizers.

“It’s the highlight of the year,” said Ignacio Arias, manager of the AC Som Marriott hotel, which is very close to the venue where the conference has been held since 2006.

“During the four days of the congress, the hotel is full of the highest rates of the year. There is no comparable week,” he said in his words, which were repeated by other hoteliers.

Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom and Nokia were among the last major technology companies to say they would skip the Mobile World Congress

“We should house the team that is putting together Sony’s booth, but they didn’t show up. Ericsson canceled 30 rooms and Intel and LG canceled their meeting rooms,” said the manager of another hotel, which they almost didn’t want to give the name.

“It feels like we’ve been working for free for months. This year has been pretty sluggish so far and it will only wipe us out.”

Ridesharing was also nervous.

“This period makes up 20 percent of our annual income,” said Jose Maria Goni, who operates Unauto, a fleet of vehicles that can be rented with drivers.

Fairs have been infected by the virus on several continents, and while Asia’s largest air show was still held in Singapore, more than 70 exhibitors were canceled.

“Epidemic of fear”

Cancellations began on February 4 when South Korean LG Electronics, which occupies one of the largest rooms at the show, said it had withdrawn to “eliminate the risk of exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel … while the virus persists across borders “.

Hygiene recommendations were published outside the Mobile World Congress venue

With the exception of Apple, most of the major smartphone manufacturers usually present their new products and innovations at the congress.

Before the termination, China’s leading smartphone maker Huawei and its smaller rival ZTE had agreed that its executives and employees would go through a self-imposed two-week quarantine period, while ZTE said its booth and equipment would be disinfected daily.

The organizers also tried to reassure exhibitors by saying they would strengthen security measures, impose restrictions on visitors from China, and have staff available to measure visitor temperatures.

But it wasn’t enough, and the trickle of retreats quickly became a flood of dozens of companies pulling out of the show.

Regional health minister Alba Verges tried unsuccessfully to reassure participants on Wednesday, saying that the only epidemic in Barcelona was “an epidemic of fear”.

Ericsson skips mobile fair about coronavirus

