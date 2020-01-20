The 'world memory' research is passing a new milestone

Certification: Public Sector CC0

Physicists at Lancaster University have shown that their invention of a new type of memory device could transform the way computers, smartphones and other gadgets work.

“Universal memory” is, in essence, a memory where data is very well stored, but can also be easily modified. something that was widely considered impossible – until now.

Currently, the two main types of memory, Dynamic RAM (DRAM) and Flash, have complementary features and roles. DRAM mode is fast, so it is used for active (operational) memory, but is volatile, which means that information is lost when energy is removed. Indeed, DRAM constantly “forgets” and needs to be constantly updated. Flash is non-volatile, allowing you to transfer data to your pocket, but it’s very slow. It is suitable for storing data, but cannot be used for active memory.

The article, published in the January issue of the journal IEEE Transactions on Electronic Devices, shows how individual memory cells can be connected to arrays to create a RAM. It provides that such chips would at least match DRAM’s speed performance, but do so 100 times more efficiently and with the added advantage of non-volatility.

This new non-volatile RAM, called ULTRARAM, will be a functional application of the so-called “universal memory”, combining all the advantages of DRAM and flash, with none of the disadvantages.

Professor Manus Hayne, who is in charge of the research, said: “The work published in this new work is a major breakthrough, providing a clear blueprint for applying ULTRARAM memory.”

The Lancaster team solves the paradox of global memory by exploiting a quantum mechanical phenomenon called tuned tunneling that allows a barrier to transition from opaque to transparent by applying a small voltage.

The new work describes sophisticated simulations of this process. and proposes a reading mechanism for memory cells that should improve the contrast between logic states with many orders of magnitude, allowing cells to connect in large rows. It also shows that the sharp transition between opacity and transparency of the tunnel barrier facilitates a very compact high-density architecture.

Ongoing work aims to build working memory chips, including the development of device clusters, development of logic reading, device scaling and silicon application.

Dominic Lane et al. Ultralow-Power non-volatile cell simulations for random access memory, IEEE Transactions on Electronic Devices (2020). DOI: 10.1109 / TED.2019.2957037

