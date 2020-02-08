The wonderful story of 90-year-old Yamna Maxwell, from Morocco to America

Yamna Maxwell was born in a village near Marrakech in 1929, according to her birth certificate, although she never knew when she was really born. In December 2019, the Moroccan-based Moroccan lady celebrated her 90th birthday, reflecting on a long journey that took her overseas decades ago.

“I’m surprised at how I survived,” Yamna told Yabiladi, and began her story characterized by struggle, patience, and good faith. In Tizguine, a small town in the Al-Haouz province of the Marrakesh-Safi region, Yamna was born into a Jewish family, a mother who stayed home and a father who went to a nearby village to work.

“I never forget the house where I lived in Tizguine,” she recalled. “There was nothing but Jews and Muslims who were wonderful to us,” she recalled. With her father away for work, Yamna never saw him and struggled with her family to survive. “I remember when I was a kid, the Muslims said we had to come to pick up their harvest and take whatever we want, olives and potatoes … I remember everything from my childhood,” Yamna recalled.

A tough childhood

But Yamna’s childhood was indeed a unique one that is worth remembering. The first turning point in her childhood was when her father finally decided to return home. “One Sunday I was sitting outside and I saw this man walking from far, he was not riding a horse or a donkey, he was just walking,” Yamna recalled.

The man was her father whom she could not recognize because he had been away for so long. However, her mother knew who he was. “She told me to go in, but I stayed behind the door and heard her tell him he couldn’t come in,” she said.

Yamna’s father had to spend the night at the home of his Muslim neighbors, who came later that evening to inform the family of his death. However, the neighbors had a story to tell to Yamna and her mother. “Before my father died, he told his story to this Muslim family,” Yamna said, adding that he came to Tizguine to die with his family after he had a vision that he would die.

“He went all the way to Tizguine from Friday evening to Sunday evening,” said the 90-year-old.

Yamna stayed in the village for a while, she didn’t go to school and didn’t know how to read or write, but she knew she had to work to survive. “My family was good, but they were poor and I was particularly hungry,” she explained.

The man who saved the Pasha

Yamna moved to Marrakesh and went home to work and live with Jewish families. In the Jewish Quarter of the city, she worked for a very religious family and witnessed one of the greatest history events in Marrakech.

«I worked for this rich family in the Mellah who had no water, so I had to go to the fountain to bring and carry water. I waited until they had finished eating and walked without shoes, my heels were cracked by the cold and dry weather ».

Yamna Maxwell

One day, when she returned to the house where she worked, she heard the woman talking to her very religious father. The old man insisted on meeting the Pasha, which was Thami Glaoui at the time. “He told his daughter that he had a dream that someone in the Pasha house was trying to kill him, and he told his daughter to save him,” Yamna recalled.

Indeed, the man, who turned out to be Jewish saint Pinhas Ha-Cohen, went to the Pasha site, met him and saved his life.

«He met Pasha and the girls brought him tea and milk. He told him not to touch him and brought a cat and let him drink the milk: the cat died immediately ».

Yamna Maxwell

In Marrakech, Yamna met her first husband and had her first son. It was a short marriage, she said, when her husband left for Israel. “He asked me to go with him and I refused because I wanted to stay with my family in Morocco,” Yamna said.

To support her son, Yamna left for Casablanca. There a French woman offered to hire her in a restaurant, but Yamna had no papers. The woman helped her with the paperwork and set 1929 as her likely date of birth.

In Casablanca, Yamna was approached by her step brother who came from Rabat to look for her. She accompanied him and lived with him for a while, but soon he decided to leave for Israel, where he later died. «I stayed with him for two years and then he went to Israel, I didn’t want to go with him. I stayed in Morocco because of family and friends, “Yamna explained.

Heaven on earth

The young woman settled in Rabat, she found a new job and a babysitter for her son. Yamna worked in a factory, where she sewed buttons for military clothing. In the capital of the country she met her husband, an American citizen who worked for the US Air Force. In 1956, Yamna, her husband and her children left for the United States to start a new life in this place that she regarded as heaven on earth.

In America, Yamna, who did not speak English at the time, had to adapt and learn new things. She worked in a restaurant and raised her children alongside her loving husband.

Yamna, born as Mina, is now a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother who still keeps a good memory of her country of Morocco. “America is good but Morocco is beautiful, I always said that America was literally attached to Morocco where everything is good, the food, the weather everything”.

Yamna visits her local temple where she meets friends and recalls her stories from Morocco. She hopes that someday she can afford a visit to the country and go back to Tizguine.