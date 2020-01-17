The women's march has become much smaller. This is partly intended. - Mother Jones

Three years ago, nearly half a million women and their allies came to the capital to show their outrage at Donald Trump’s election and to launch a new movement for women’s equality. Less than 10,000 participants are expected to attend the fourth annual Women’s March in Washington, DC on Saturday. For the leaders of women’s movements across the country, however, the decline does not mean a breakdown in women’s activism, but rather a bundling of the energy of the 2017 women’s march into more concrete causes at state and local levels across the country.

“I see the Women’s March 2017 as a very public statement,” said Hilary Levey Friedman, president of the Rhode Island Chapter of the National Organization for Women, which participated in the 2017 Rhode Island Women’s March. She adds, “Of course, the same event won’t always get the same attention, but that doesn’t mean that power and interest has vanished. It just means that people are learning to focus on certain things.”

Rhode Island is at the heart of this new effort. State legislation passed more laws to protect abortion rights in 2019 than in the previous 10 years combined. When Rhode Island passed a law in June that granted the right to abortion in the event that Roe v. Wade is deprived, should guarantee that it had not passed a law on freedom of choice in more than 40 years.

Kelly Nevins became the manager of the Rhode Island Women’s Fund, a local nonprofit that invests in women and girls, two weeks before the election of Donald Trump. She remembers the rush of activism that followed the 2017 women’s march. “We were pretty quiet for a while,” says Nevins, “but when all of this happened, there was a wave of people, especially women, who felt that women’s rights had been attacked and thirsty and interested in it , something to do.” local.”

Nevins’ organization merged with several other groups, including the Womxn Project, the Rhode Island Chapter of NOW, and Planned Parenthood of Southern New England. This was a tremendous achievement in the country’s most Catholic state, where several high-level democratic legislators had been supported by Rhode Island Right to Life, an anti-abortion group. Nevins recognizes the demonstration of power in the women’s march by empowering women.

Nevertheless, 2019 was hardly a blast for women’s rights. The rush of abortion bans, especially in the South and Midwest, have demoralized many women and may have left the feeling that there was nothing to celebrate three years after Trump took office.

The declining number of demonstrators may also have something to do with the controversy surrounding last year’s march. Tamika Mallory, one of the March 2019 co-presidents, was criticized for attending an event with the leader of the Nation of Islam, Louis Farrakhan, in which he recited anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Sources reported to Tablet Magazine that Mallory said the Jewish people were particularly guilty of exploiting black and brown people and were leaders in the slave trade. The women’s march later issued a statement rejecting farrakhan and anti-Semitism. Mallory finally stepped back. In the midst of controversy, it was Linda Sarsour, a Palestinian-American activist, and Bob Bland, a fashion designer and activist.

In the meantime, some activists had begun to question whether the original march was real activism or just dissatisfaction with Trump’s election.

Isa Noyola, a translatin activist and new board member of the march, acknowledges earlier criticisms of the march and believes that this year’s march will be a productive and overlapping space despite the smaller crowd. “I was not part of the first marches, nor did I feel represented,” explains Noyola, adding, “I was very critical at the beginning.” fought to center marginalized communities that had fought for equality long before the march began. She also found it difficult to connect to the basic organizers.

One of the biggest changes this year will be the focus on four core issues – reproductive rights, immigration, gender-based violence and climate change – and thus a departure from the breadth of the first march. According to Noyola, this year’s march will highlight global movements for women’s liberation and grassroots activism. There will be no speakers or prominent guest stars. Instead, the Chilean protest group Lastesis will lead the demonstrators on a march to the White House, where they will present a performance of the Chilean hymn “Un violador en tu camino” (“A rapist on your way”) to global movements against gender-based violence.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” says Noyola. “For people who don’t show up, there are so many ways to show up in your local communities, in your local organization.”