The woman says that Petland has sent her bills, although the puppy died 2 weeks after she had bought her News

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A local grandmother said it was bad enough when her sweet little Maltese puppy fell ill and died. She only had the dog for two weeks. But it was made worse when the bills kept coming.

Since her husband died years ago, Myrna Evert has turned to dogs to keep her company.

“I only have the dogs and the television,” she said.

Although she already had her dog Apple, in September Myrna decided that she wanted a pure-bred Maltese.

After a Google search, she discovered a fluffy little puppy in Petland in Lake Saint Louis.

She was beaten in the store. Evert took the paperwork, brought the little one home and called her Crystal.

But immediately Evert noticed that something was wrong.

“She just wasn’t good, she wasn’t like a dog should have been,” said Evert.

Just two weeks after she received Crystal, Evert said, “I picked her up and started crying because it was like taking a hug.”

The puppy died at the vet’s office. The necropia determined that she had a hereditary disease.

“I think she died when I got her,” said Evert.

Evert still has the cremated remains of Crystal destroyed. But that wasn’t the only sad reminder of the dog’s short life.

In the e-mail, Evert received monthly statements that he owed more than $ 2,000.

“I didn’t feel like I had to pay for a dog that was dead,” said Evert.

Turns out that Evert has bought Crystal on a Petland credit card. When Crystal died, she stopped paying and the bills piled up at an interest rate of 30%.

Evert admits that she had not really read the fine print.

Petland offers a guarantee for dogs that have hereditary or congenital disorders, but instead of a refund, she said she was only offered another puppy. That was something she just couldn’t bear.

“That it was hereditary, that it came from the parents and that you don’t sell such dogs, do you? Would you? I wouldn’t hurt anyone, “said Evert.

In 2017, News 4 reported about another family, upset after a puppy they bought in Petland also died. This time it was from a contagious virus, parvo.

So investigation 4 went to the owners of the store.

They rejected our repeated requests for an interview on camera, but sent a statement saying, “We are very sorry for Myrna’s experience with her puppy. We never want that situation to happen.”

They further said that Crystal disease is “an unfortunate situation, but it is rare.” We have only seen a few cases in the 13 years that we have done business. “

The representative also said: “All pets are examined by a maximum of 3 veterinarians before they find a home” and the customer can still receive a free vet visit within four days of adoption. However, they said that Crystal’s disease cannot be diagnosed until the puppy is older.

“It’s a completely different transaction than buying a refrigerator,” said Chris Thetford at the BBB. He said getting a pet is an emotional purchase.

He said they get complaints against dog breeders and retailers, so consumers must protect themselves.

“Every part of the bargain that makes them feel more comfortable in a transaction, a consumer should never hesitate to ask. So if you want to ask for vet bills, that’s fine, ask for vet bills, “he said.

Since then, Evert has had another puppy from another breeder, but she said she just wanted to warn others before she got a new four-legged friend.

“It aggravates me and it upset me,” she said.

After News 4 spoke to Petland, Myrna said they gave her a full refund, something she said she would never have received if we weren’t involved.

Petland said they no longer have puppies from the same male and female dogs that Crystal came from, but said they might get puppies from that breeder again.

Full statement from Petland:

Question: Can you make general comments about the situation of Myrna?

A: We are very sorry for the experience of Myrna with her puppy. We never want to see that situation happen. Myrna’s Maltese puppy, Crystal, was diagnosed with a portosystemic shunt a few weeks after he went home. It’s an unfortunate situation, but it’s rare – we’ve only seen a few cases in the 13 years we’ve been in business. This shunt is possible with all mammals, but for dogs the Maltese is a breed that is more at risk for such a condition, although the genetic basis of the problem is unknown.

Question: What precautions does Petland take to determine whether the puppies offered for sale are healthy and show no birth defects?

A: All pets are examined by a maximum of 3 veterinarians before they find a home. After returning home, the customer receives a free veterinary visit for an additional examination within 4 days of adoption. Unfortunately, with a shunt, clinical symptoms cannot manifest until a puppy is older and therefore cannot be diagnosed until those symptoms appear.

Question: The order states that a customer will be offered a new puppy if theirs becomes ill with a congenital disease? Why offer that policy and not a refund?

A: Right. The warranty is written to cover a full 3 years of the puppy’s life. If a congenital or hereditary defect is discovered during that period, our agreement with our breeders is a replacement puppy and we offer the same agreement to our customers. There is no timetable for the replacement – they can come the next day or wait for years later. It is available to them when they are ready. The policy is explicitly stated on the first page of the warranty paper and is discussed in detail with the customer before the agreement is signed, so that they are aware of this before they take the puppy home. That said, in the unlikely event that a hereditary / congenital problem is found immediately after the puppy goes home, a refund would be possible if the customer asks – as was the case in Myrna’s situation.

Question: How does Petland inform its consumers about the credit card and in particular the 30% APR? Is that clearly explained to customers?

A: We have several financing options available and the details of the financing are announced in 3 stages before the sale is completed. Firstly, customers are told verbally the conditions of all options. After approval, a disclosure document is provided to the customer (I have attached one page of the Petland Credit Card agreement that Myrna received for reference). Finally, the final terms and conditions are presented to the customer before signing. Many customers apply for funding before entering the store and have already received the terms and conditions online. The finance companies that we use are many of the same companies that you would see in furniture stores, floor coverings and many other stores, so there is nothing unusual about our offer. Moreover, financing comes with a maximum of 12 months of deferred interest payments, so the vast majority of customers pay their loans before the end of the grace period and pay no interest at all.

Question: have you recently advertised some Maltese puppies online? Have they sold? Which breeder did they come from?

A: I don’t know exactly which puppies you refer to, but all Petland puppies always find a home. We get Maltese puppies from different breeders.

Question: Did the store continue to use Miller’s Breeding after Myrna’s Maltese died?

A: Since then we have not received puppies from this breeder anymore. However, a shunt is specific to the puppy and its parents – it is not related to the breeder’s actions. Generally, when a puppy is diagnosed with a shunt, the breeder will be notified and the breeder will castrate / castrate the parents of the puppy and find their homes. So, although we would not get another puppy from the same father and mother, we would continue to work with the breeder if they maintained the right standards, including a clean USDA report – which is the case with this particular breeder.

