The woman says that her boyfriend shot her mother’s other in self-defense

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida woman told Local 10 News on Monday that her boyfriend fatally shot her mother’s partner in self-defense at the weekend.

According to Maria Ramirez, 23, she spent Sunday morning in the 3100 block of Southwest 13th Street in Fort Lauderdale before calling her friend, Darwin Ramirez, 29, to pick her up.

She said her mother’s boyfriend, Raul Santos, 32, was drunk and confronted Darwin Ramirez about beating Maria Ramirez’s daughter from a previous relationship.

“My stepfather, he loves my sister’s daughter. She is 7 years old,” said Ivan Ramirez [12]. “Darwin usually hits her every day. That’s when my stepfather gets angry. He starts fighting him. “

Maria Ramirez told reporter Madeleine Wright from Local 10 News that her boyfriend never hit her daughter and only uses words to discipline her if she misbehaves.

She said Santos was the aggressor during the incident and started fighting with Darwin Ramirez, although her boyfriend kept telling him that he didn’t want to fight.

She said that Darwin Ramirez finally pulled out a gun and shot a shot or two to scare Santos before he actually hit him.

She said Santos fell to the ground and Darwin Ramirez got into his car and fled the scene because he was scared.

Maria Ramirez said she wants her boyfriend to come home and talk to the police to clear his name.

Maria Ramirez and Darwin Ramirez share an 8 month old baby boy in common.

It is unclear whether Darwin Ramirez has to deal with allegations in the shooting.

