The woman cut off the ex-boyfriend’s head with steak knives and left it in the sink

Rachael Hilyard was convicted Thursday for the horrific murder of Micki Davis. (Photo: Sedgwick County Sheriff office)

A woman cut off her ex-boyfriend’s head with steak knives and then left it in her kitchen counter, the public prosecutor said.

On Thursday, Rachael Hilyard, 38, was found guilty of murdering Micki Davis in Witchita, Kansas on April 9, 2017.

Prosecutors said that Hilyard hit Davis and then cut her head off with two steak knives after a fight over a painting at Hilyard’s home.

Hilyard called Davis on the day of the attack and told her to pick up some items from her son, Jeremy Rush, who she used to date. Rush was reportedly in prison at the time of the incident.

Davis took her nine-year-old grandson to Hilyard’s house, but there was a “fight” between the two about a painting.

Hilyard started crying when she told the court that she cut off Davis’s head so her soul could go to heaven. (Photo: KWCH)

According to Davis’s grandson, who was an important witness in the case, Hilyard attacked Davis in the garage of the house.

The boy said he ran to his grandmother’s truck and turned 911. Hilyard followed him and asked him who he called. When he told Hilyard that he had called 911, she entered the house, took a steak knife from the kitchen drawer, and went to the garage where Davis was immobile.

Hilyard began to chop Davis’s head, but the knife broke, so she picked up another knife and finished the horrible act. Then she left Davis’s severed head in the sink.

The police arrived a short time later and discovered that Hilyard squatted in her bathroom with blood.

A coroner indicated that Davis was still alive when she was beheaded. The cause of death was listed as sharp force injuries to the neck, according to The Witchita Eagle.

A coroner said that Davis was still alive when she was beheaded. (Photo: KWCH)

Throughout the entire case, Hilyard’s mental state was questioned, but her common sense was not used as a defense because Kansas has incredibly restrictive laws for citing mental illness in criminal cases.

Asked why she cut Davis off her head, Hilyard began to cry and said, “Because things told me I didn’t have much time and I had to take her head away from her body so that her soul could be released so her soul could go away and go to heaven. “

Hilyard expected to be sentenced in 50 years to life imprisonment on March 27 in prison with conditional release.

“Thank goodness she’s off the street, so this isn’t happening with someone else’s family,” Rush said after the jury announced their verdict.