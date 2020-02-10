The wizarding sons of Paul Daniels wow during the Got Got auditions of Great Britain

Paul Daniels’ son goes to the British Got Talent stage (Photo: Ken McKay / ITV / REX / Shutterstock)

The son of Paul Daniels will appear on Britain’s Got Talent after having surprised Simon Cowell and co. while auditions started for the coming series.

According to The Sun, the Manchester public was treated to a special performance by Martin Daniels, the son of the late magician Paul and his first wife Jacqueline Skipworth.

After following his father’s footsteps, the 56-year-old magician and entertainer astonished the panels of Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon, after revealing the emotional motivation for his performance.

“Last year my son had a kidney transplant,” he said.

“We spoke after the operation and he said how grateful he was that he had a second chance at life.

“That prompted me to come here today.”

The jury members were clearly impressed by Martin, while comedian David told the artist: “(Paul) did this incredible because he was not only an incredible wizard, he was also a fantastic entertainer.

Martin surprised the judges when BGT returned for auditions (Photo: Rex)

“Those genes have been passed on to you in a very big way.”

Paul died tragically in 2016 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of 77, leaving his wife and former partner Debbie McGee behind.

After Paul’s death, Debbie appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and returned last year to win the Christmas special.

Speaking of losing her 28-year-old husband, the TV personality said, “I think that if you lose someone, you will always miss them every day.

“You can mentally say to yourself,” I’m going into an empty house now, I’m going to feel sad. “

“You have to say to yourself mentally:” No, I had all those years of happiness with that person, life has changed. I enter my house and feel happy. “

Britain’s Got Talent returns in 2020.





