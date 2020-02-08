The Witcher Showrunner reveals deleted scenes from the Henry Cavill Show

Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich spoke to Henry Cavill about some of the deleted scenes from the first season of the Netflix series.

Season two of Henry Cavill’s The Witcher has already begun after a successful first season. Netflix is ​​also developing an animated spin-off for The Witcher called Nightmare of the Wolf by Studio Mir.

The Witcher by Henry Cavill comes from a series of novels and short stories and is also known for his adaptations to video games. Scenes must be cut with each adjustment, and this was the case with Henry Cavill’s The Witcher. In an interview with Pure Fandom, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich opened specifically about some cut scenes from the first season of The Witcher:

“I love these layers that we removed from the books and then explained. But yes, there were so many scenes that had to be cut from the latest episodes – that’s the curse of television. We had a nice scene in Episode 103 where Yennefer, Fringilla and Sabrina all discussed how they felt about their transformations and looking back, I wish we could have kept it. It was such a wonderful example of female friendship, and it would have served to ground Fringilla a little more before she came to Nilfgaard. We also filmed a scene in which Yen met a very young Triss who had just arrived in Aretuza; it served to show how far Yennefer had come in her years with Aretuza, and created a sense of mentoring between these two sorceresses. Looking forward to some stories that unfold in season two, I wish we had those scenes! But I am proud of what we have achieved in the time we had. “

Here is the official summary for the first season of Henry Cavill’s The Witcher:

The Witcher is based on the best-selling fantasy series and is an epic story about fate and the family. Geralt van Rivia, a lonely monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often turn out to be more godless than animals. But when fate drives him to a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn together to control the increasingly volatile continent.

The Witcher plays Henry Cavill as Geralt van Rivia, Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson as Eist, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Aretuza and Millie Brady as Princess Renfri, with Mimi Ndiweni and Therica Wilson-Read as starting magicians.

The Witcher is now available on Netflix.

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of the iconic Batman vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.