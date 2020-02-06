The Witcher Photo May Hint At Ciri Training At Kaer Morhen In Season 2

Ciri actress Freya Allan shared a photo with a hint at an important location in the second season of The Witcher.

The first season of The Witcher ended with Freya Allan’s Ciri and finally met Geralt van Rivia before the duo went to Sodden Hill. Although fans know that Geralt and Ciri are likely to cross paths with Yennefer on Sodden Hill, actress Freya Allan has posted a photo on her official Instagram Stories feed that might show what comes next.

In the books of The Witcher, Geralt Ciri starts training at the old Wolf School Kaer Morhen. Now Freya Allan has shared a photo of a sword placed in the passenger seat of a vehicle with the caption “Diva” written under it, so fans can suspect that Ciri will be training in the second season from The Witcher to Kaer Morhen.

View the photo of Ciri actress Freya Allan below!

Ciri now has a sword .. Kaer Morhen confirmed? from witcher

Here is the official summary for the first season of The Witcher:

The Witcher is based on the best-selling fantasy series and is an epic story about fate and the family. Geralt van Rivia, a lonely monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often turn out to be more godless than animals. But when fate drives him to a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn together to control the increasingly volatile continent.

The Witcher plays Henry Cavill as Geralt van Rivia, Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson as Eist, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Aretuza and Millie Brady as Princess Renfri, with Mimi Ndiweni and Therica Wilson-Read as starting magicians.

The Witcher is now available on Netflix.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

