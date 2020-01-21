The Witcher 3 update for Switch is worth the wait, according to developers

If you enjoyed The Witcher Netflix TV series as much as I did, you may have tried trying to get back into CD Projekt Red’s action role-playing game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Thanks to an excellent switch port from Saber Interactive, those who want to play The Witcher 3 on the go are blessed.

However, this comes with a few limitations, since overbearing anti-aliasing and motion blur make the game look a lot rougher than it needs to be. A few months ago, some modders found some hidden graphics settings in the game’s code, so players hoped they could be included in an upcoming update.

In fact, it looks like these hidden graphical settings will be used in the upcoming Saber Interactive update. According to their UK website (Russian social media platform), the update will be “worth the wait”.

No further details have been released regarding the actual changes or adjustments that the update for The Witcher 3 will provide. However, we will keep you informed as soon as information or a date is announced.

