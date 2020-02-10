The Winter Weather Advisory was issued by NWS San Diego CA on February 10 at 3:13 a.m. (PST) through February 10 at 4:00 p.m. (PST)

Weather warnings
* WHAT … snow arises. Planning under difficult travel conditions
commute even during the morning. Tree branches could fall down
also. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected
for the Riverside County Mountains. Additional accumulations of
3 to 7 inches expected in the San Diego County Mountains, with
localized quantities from 6 to 12 inches at the highest elevations
near Mount Laguna.
* WHERE … The mountains of Riverside and San Diego Counties above
5000 feet. Hardest in the higher elevations of San Diego
County mountains.
* WHEN … Today until 4 p.m.
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION … Be prepared for limited visibility at
times.
A winter weather report for snow means snow periods
mainly cause travel difficulties. Be ready for snow covered
Roads and restricted visibility, and be careful when driving.
For California road conditions … enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if in California or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 outside of California.