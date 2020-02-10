The Winter Weather Advisory was issued by NWS San Diego CA on February 10 at 3:13 a.m. (PST) through February 10 at 4:00 p.m. (PST)

Weather warnings

* WHAT … snow arises. Planning under difficult travel conditions

commute even during the morning. Tree branches could fall down

also. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected

for the Riverside County Mountains. Additional accumulations of

3 to 7 inches expected in the San Diego County Mountains, with

localized quantities from 6 to 12 inches at the highest elevations

near Mount Laguna.

* WHERE … The mountains of Riverside and San Diego Counties above

5000 feet. Hardest in the higher elevations of San Diego

County mountains.

* WHEN … Today until 4 p.m.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION … Be prepared for limited visibility at

times.

A winter weather report for snow means snow periods

mainly cause travel difficulties. Be ready for snow covered

Roads and restricted visibility, and be careful when driving.

For California road conditions … enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if in California or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 outside of California.