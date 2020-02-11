The winter storm of Europe blows in Austria with heavy wind

BERLIN – Fallen trees blocked roads and train tracks in southern Germany and Austria on Tuesday after a storm with hurricane winds and heavy rainfall battered northern Europe for days, killing at least seven people and causing serious travel disruptions.

In Austria, the city of Salzburg near the German border was hit by the storm on Tuesday. Public broadcaster ORF reported that more than 400 firefighters worked for hours to remove cut trees from crashed cars and roads. They also had to remove a huge metal roof that was blown off a building. No one was injured, ORF reported.

The German railway operator Deutsche Bahn, which had shut down all long-distance trains on Monday, said most of its service was resumed Tuesday, with the exception of some trains in southern regions that were still hit by gusts of wind. Schools throughout Germany have been reopened.

Deaths from the severe storm were reported in Poland, Sweden, Great Britain, Slovenia, Germany and the Czech Republic.

In Northern Bavaria, where a gust of more than 160 km / h (100 mph) was recorded, the storm produced a record amount of electricity that was fed by wind turbines in the German network, which corresponds to almost 44 nuclear power plants.

The German weather service said strong winds would continue to blow much of the country on Tuesday, but the storm storm had moved to the southeast. A new storm was expected in Northeast Germany that would reach the Baltic coast. The German weather service also predicts heavy rainfall for most of the country, as well as for France and Belgium.

In England and Scotland, the National Weather Office of Met Office still had 85 flood warnings in force because torrential rains caused many rivers to flood their banks.

