The winter storm brings heavy snow and ice to the Midwest and Northeast

CHICAGO, Ill. – A winter storm that has already caused unrest at Chicago and Kansas City airports should bring snowstorms to the plains and the Midwest on Saturday, and drop up to one foot of snow in parts of the northeast on Sunday.

National Weather Service forecasters issued winter weather warnings that affected much of the Midwest and Northeast, including heavy snow, which could make traveling in some areas difficult.

Forecasters also warned of blizzards that could be expected in parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa on Saturday afternoon, including gusts of over 80 km / h.

It would be the first major snowfall of the year for southern England. In many areas of Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, up to 15 centimeters are expected. Parts of the state of New York could have up to 30 centimeters of snow.

On Friday evening, the Federal Aviation Administration stopped all flights to and from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport for several hours, and a plane slipped on an icy runway at Kansas City International Airport. The Chicago Department of Aviation reported approximately 200 cancellations of a total of nearly 2,000 flights in O’Hare on Saturday morning, and the FAA announced that some flights were delayed due to the weather.

In South Dakota and Minnesota, dozens of schools canceled classes on Friday. State Kansas offices in the Topeka region were closed.

