The Winston-Salem firefighters rescue 2 people standing on the bed in the flooded basement for fear of electric shock if they step into the water

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP) – According to Winston-Salem, Fire Chief T.C., two people were rescued from their flooded basement in Winston-Salem on Thursday. Denny.

Firefighters were called to Longview Drive 1538, where a basement was flooded with two to three feet of water.

A woman who lived at home told Michelle Wolf of FOX8 that she had woken up and found that all her belongings were floating and her heater was on.

Denny said the woman and another person in the house were on the bed for fear of electric shock if they went into the water.

The crews were able to cut power to the house and the two were saved.

No injuries were reported.

