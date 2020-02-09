The winners will not only receive a trophy, but also a bag of treats worth more than Rs 70 lakh

los Angeles: Have you ever wondered what the Oscar winners should do with the prestigious trophy? Along with the statuette, a $ 100,000 swag bag will be delivered that, along with numerous other goodies, also includes luxury travel, beauty treatments, and chocolates to pamper the winners.

Hollywood reporter Sam Rubin glanced into the “Everyone Wins” gift bag designed by Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets. He announced that some lucky stars would get a 12-day trip for two on the world’s first ultra-luxury expedition yacht – the Scenic Eclipse – and a biodegradable chest strap from Yen the Label, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Among the 75 gifts in the Swag Bag is a Wise Owl Outfitters hammock, a break in one of California’s leading Golden Door spas; a 24-carat gold royal chakra bath bomb from Hotsy Totsy Haus and up to $ 25,000 in treatments and cosmetic procedures from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, Upper East Side beautician.

Other luxury items in the goodie bag include Coda Signature’s chocolate edibles for eight, dinner for two in Flora’s Field Kitchen, a private phone call with life coach Jessica McGregor Johnson, a selection of macarons, and a bottle of Próspero Tequila.

Dailymail.co.uk revealed details of some of the most expensive gifts to treat the A-List:

* A 12-day trip with The Scenic Eclipse: Stars can take a 12-day trip with the Scenic Eclipse to Antarctica, which only carries 228 passengers. The most modern boat has its own helicopter, 114 cabins, and a two-bedroom penthouse suite for $ 10,000 a night that spans 2,659 square feet.

* $ 25,000 Cosmetic Treatments: You can get the New York-based beautician Dr. Ask Konstantin Vasyukevich for help worth $ 25,000. Dr. Konstantin is a plastic double-board facial surgeon who specializes in the artful treatment of the aging face, eyelids and neck. The beautician is one of the busiest plastic facial surgeons in Manhattan, offering both surgical and non-surgical facial rejuvenation treatments.

* Five-night vacation in Waikiki, Hawaii: Celebrities can go to a warmer place with their five-day vacation in Waikiki, Hawaii. The stars stay at Waikiki Beachcomber, a new wellness hotel that offers a pool, yoga, rotating art exhibitions, and just steps from the famous Waikiki Beach.

Guests can partake in spa rituals, visit the hotel’s brewery, or enjoy a night of cultural celebrations at the Magic of Polynesia show.

* A stay for eight guests in a Spanish lighthouse: the celebrities also have the opportunity to stay in the Faro Cumplida. The active lighthouse accommodates up to eight guests in three private suites and is located on the Canary Island of La Palma.

* Soma’s Sensual Silk Kimono Robe: Nominees will also receive Soma’s Sensual Silk Kimono Robe, which is retailed in the UK for $ 218 and is 100 percent silk. The design was originally designed for the brand’s first collection in 2004, but was later redesigned for the limited heritage collection after 15 years.

You will also receive a Somainnofit Smart Fit bra, which you can use to give certain measurements to a smartphone via Bluetooth.