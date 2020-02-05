The winner of the local NFL competition can look back on a unique Super Bowl experience

DaJuan Dukes, Jr. received a personalized Cleveland Browns jersey, lawn shoes, and a signed soccer ball

by: Stan Boney

Posted on Feb 5, 2020

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – You may have noticed him on the field on Super Bowl Sunday, a third-year Boardman who won an NFL competition and was flown to Miami for the experience of his life.

DaJuan Dukes Jr. is a 9-year-old West Boulevard Elementary student who plays both tackle and flag football.

His mother, Jaclyn Chrissman, accepted him as part of the NFL’s Next Generation program, which led him and a special group of children from across the nation to the Super Bowl.

Dukes also had to be part of the program’s commercial, which aired before the game.

“Then when we went to the Super Bowl we had to line up and run onto the pitch and exaggerate the crowd,” he said.

Chrissman was so proud that her son ran onto the field before the game.

“Oh my god, I cried. It was incredible, ”she said.

Of course tons of pictures were taken, one of Dukes, who is associated with Maxwell “Bunchie” Young from California, the star of advertising and now a celebrity himself.

“He was there with the other 32 children throughout the process, which was really cool,” said Chrissman.

Another picture showed Dukes posing as a jersey for an NFL team with the other competition winners. Dukes received a Cleveland Browns jersey with his name on the back and the number from Odell Beckham Jr.

Dukes also received lawn shoes and a signed soccer ball.

The whole process started in November with a message from a friend. Chrissman shared Dukes’ videos while playing soccer with the NFL. He is a broad receiver with good hands and good speed.

“He just sent me very brief information like” Hey, I saw DaJuan playing, you should submit him to this competition, “said Chrissman.

Dukes found out that he was chosen for the program in a very special way.

“My mother told me that Jarvis Landry sent me a video that I was going to the Super Bowl,” said Dukes.

“You know, they have over 18,000 candidates. It was just incredible enough, ”said Chrissman.

Chrissman, her fiance and Dukes’ sister were flown out of the NFL along with Dukes for a four-day stay in Miami.