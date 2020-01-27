The Windermere Children, review: the drama exerts an emotional power so raw that it is impossible to overcome it without crying

It is impossible to spend an hour and a half of The Windermere Children (BBC2) without crying. In fact, it is rare to find a television dramatization, even one related, as here, with the Holocaust, which exerts such a raw emotional power. The first lines, expressed in the titles, give notice of the following: “They ripped me from my father’s arm and took me.” This moment will never, never forget.

In 1945, shortly after the end of World War II, the British government agreed to take about 732 refugee Jewish children, survivors of the Nazi death camps (and a small fraction of those killed in those death factories). Around 300, from young children to teenagers, were housed in some shacks near Windermere. There, under the solicitous care of the guardians and a rabbi (played by Thomas Kretschmann, Tim McInnerney and Konstantin Frank with sensitivity), as well as an art therapy teacher, played by Romola Garai, they are rehabilitated, from hungry and terrified children . to normal, in a few notable months.

The journey from dehumanization to depersonalization is prohibitive. A boy, asked his name, lifts his sleeve to reveal his tattoo and answers: “B7608”. Younger girls sleep on the floor, by habit, curled up together instead of in their assigned beds. When the children, now abandoned, sit in the hallway for their first English meal, grab the muffins and run as fast as they can back to their rooms, chairs and tables flying, mocking the precious food on the run. Or else they hide it for fear of it being the last meal they will see for a while, just as they did with the half rotten remains that were thrown in Chelmno, Auschwitz, Buchenwald and Theresienstadt.

In the dialogue, you hear what I suspect is the authentic testimony of real survivors. It’s hard to understand: “The reason I’m still alive is because I was strong enough to take bread from someone who was too weak to eat it.” Or: “A favorite game of the guards was to put ground glass in our soup, so we bled from the inside.”

Black humor is almost as scorching. When some children realize that they were all on the same train from Buchenwald, one jokes with his friend: “First or second class?”. The reality, one learns, is that they had to eat corpses to continue.

The Windermere Children combines the production values ​​and charm of the visual period of a Miss Marple mystery from the 1940s with the most graphic horror movie. Tweee images of old Austins and ladies in twin games and pearls, and the beautiful landscapes are juxtaposed with genocide. Horrible images are confined and modulated in freestyle paintings that children are encouraged to create. They always have issues of death and imprisonment; arresting and deeply affecting. We observe their night terrors and can only imagine what painful memories they try to process their subconscious minds.

Finally, the transition of children in Windermere is complete; They speak English, play football, go to the movies and are ready to start their new life, most of which are established in Britain. Now happier, we see a few dozen of them looking at the lake, then the image dissolves and reveals that there are five survivors, the true Windermere children who have aged, about 75 years after their release: Arek Hersh MBE; Chaim “Harry” Olmer; Sir Ben Helfgott; Schmuel “Sam” Laskier; Icek “Ike” Alterman.

If the drama had a flaw, it was its slightly self-complacent appearance. There is a strange hostility, like the idiot boys in Kendal do the Nazi salute, but otherwise the British are healthy and kind. There is certainly not enough recognition of the many thousands more children and adults to whom the British rejected asylum, either for the United Kingdom or for Palestine in the 1930s and 1940s. Today, we know very well the cruel refusal of asylum to a new generation of homeless, stateless and scared children in dirty fields. We also understand a little more about why so many Jews now feel so anxious about the resurgence of anti-Semitism in some parts of British society. The Windermere Children were broadcast on Holocaust Memorial Day, in a spirit of “never again.” If only.

