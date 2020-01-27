A Ball State University student is upset about his school’s reaction to a professor who called the police after refusing to change class seats.

The school in Muncie, Indiana has reportedly implemented a professor correction plan Shaheen Bornawho is white, calls the university police on student Sultan “Mufasa” Benson for refusing to change class places on Tuesday (January 21).

“This choice was a gross misjudgment and it was just an unjustified overreaction,” said the university President Geoffrey S. Mearns said in an open letter on Thursday. “The classroom is a special place. It is a place for lively learning and it should always be a welcoming environment for all of our students. We did not achieve this important standard in this week’s incident.”

According to reports, two officers answered the call. The situation ended when Benson voluntarily left the classroom. He told later The Stern press that he feared that the police would have injured or even killed him.

It’s a “big problem, a big problem” that the police called, Benson said, because when they got involved, the outcome “could have been in a number of ways. I don’t think they understood the concept yet.”

Since then, Borna has apologized for the serious inadequacy of the judgment.

“As a professor at Ball State University, I’m responsible for ensuring that you and all of my students have an excellent learning experience,” Borna wrote to the entire class in an email. “I’m sorry that my actions today didn’t help.”

The argument started when Benson refused to change seats because he was charging his laptop. The professor, who needs assigned seats, replied by giving Benson the ultimatum: change seats or he would call law enforcement.

“I didn’t play. I didn’t speak on my cell phone. I have learned. I followed the schedule, ”said Benson The Stern press,

The school is said to have the faculty trained. The Black Faculty and Staff Association plans to meet with Mearns to advise him on how to create a more inclusive campus community.

Benson said he was still dissatisfied with the university’s response.

“I can’t say I’m proud to be a cardinal,” he said. “Not at the moment. Who knows in the future? I know that there are many good faculties on campus. Some have tried to see what they can do.”