The white male savior speech by Joaquin Phoenix at the Oscars was painful to see

If you watched the Academy Awards 2014, you may not remember exactly which movie won in each category, but you probably remember that Lupita Nyong’o stood upright, tears in her eyes, the 13 ½ inch long, 24-carat , gilt bronze statuette in her fist, staring admiringly and announcing that she hopes it “can remind me and every little child that no matter where you come from, your dreams are valid.”

Likewise, you may not have been able to view Richard Linklater’s boyhood, despite all your best intentions, but you will probably have seen Patricia Arquette argue “once and for all equal pay”, while accepting the prize for best supporting role in 2015.

Often just as fascinating as the films themselves – sometimes even more – acceptance speeches have become the ultimate soapbox moment for actors and stand-alone news stories. Nearly 30 million people attended the Academy Awards last year. With such a platform, actors have the opportunity to make their voices heard, unlike the spoken rules written for them in scenarios – and to an increasing extent, many are happy to take full advantage of the opportunities.

Here’s the good part: from systemic sexism and racism to the rights of Native Americans and the climate crisis, celebrities have long used the acceptance speech as an opportunity to tune into a movement that is important to them. And this year it was no different. After an almost laughable number of female nominees in the Golden Globes (despite several worthy contenders in the top categories) and completely white lists in the top BAFTA categories, this year’s prize season was dominated by talk about when the industry will overtake the world he claims to represent.

Then the South Korean director Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite was announced as the winner of the best film gong this year, many were excited that finally one of this season’s award ceremonies – and the most important one too – was the recognition of art, not prioritizing privileges.

One actor in particular has discussed the shortcomings of the industry. Joaquin Phoenix used his BAFTA acceptance speech to speak of “systemic racism,” admitting that he “did not do everything in my power to ensure that the sets I sat on included”. The response to his speech was mostly positive, with Harriet star Cynthia Erivo – the only black actor who was nominated for all acting categories in the 2020 Academy Awards – said how happy she was that Phoenix used his platform to educate people of color because: “people like me, the black girls of the world, the black men of the world, say it consistently, but we are not always heard ”.

While accepting his prize for best actor at the Oscars last night, Phoenix continued his equality campaign – but this time he threw a few other causes into the mix.

“I think sometimes we feel we are in favor of different causes,” Phoenix said. “But for me I see community. I think we are talking about the fight against injustice, whether we are talking about gender inequality or racism or queer rights or indigenous or animal rights. “

Without going into his apparent check mark of racism or women’s rights, and only dropping it as a precursor to his main complaint, Phoenix then began a fight against the dairy industry. “We feel the right to artificially inseminate a cow and steal her baby, even though her cries of fear are undeniable. Then we take her milk that is intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal, “he said.

It is a echoing juxtaposition. Perhaps if he had only chosen this reason as champion, instead of combining everything together, it would not have been as successful as it did. But to speak of the injustices of racism, of the experiences of people of color whose history is steeped in slavery, and then to discuss women whose rights to physical autonomy are still being challenged by anti-abortion laws in the United States, and to Queer Rights, When Gay Community Members Are Beaten, Criminalized, and Banished to Marry Their Partners – To express these causes in the same breath as milking cows, this only emphasizes Phoenix’s already surprisingly white male privilege .

To make matters worse, Phoenix ended his speech by quoting a song written by his brother, River: “Run to help with love and peace will follow”. Although clearly personally meaningful (Phoenix’s voice broke as he spoke the words of his deceased brother), the subject changed the moment into an example of a white rescuer complex that was almost unbearable to look at.

All this was of course said during an acceptance speech for a film that was celebrated but also generally condemned as problematic. prankster sees a mentally ill man, unable to access his medication and left behind by the state, furiously murdering. Comparisons with the way in which white and brown perpetrators of such crimes are treated differently by both the police and the media, discussions about toxic masculinity and concerns about clichéd mental health problems were some of the many criticisms the film faced online.

When Frances McDormand used her acceptance speech for best actress in 2018 for her performance in Three billboards outside of Ebbing, Missouri to take a political position, she passionately and furiously promised to force the use of inclusion drivers when accepting roles – a step that will make a tangible difference to industry when it works. What does Phoenix promise that he will not make himself the poster boy for his male guilt?

It is a risk for a celebrity to use their platform to make a political point. The Netflix documentary by Taylor Swift proves this – the singer was discouraged to tune into any movement because her management believed that this could jeopardize her success. But Phoenix is ​​way beyond that. This is a man with a career that includes countless acclaimed roles that have just taken the floor during the awards season. He could have afforded to push the boat out a little.

The sentiment in the heart of Phoenix’s speech is important. People in positions of power have the privilege and platform to speak out for oppressed communities – and they should. But here’s a tip for straight white men who want to stand with the gay community, women and people of color: don’t jump to compare marginalized groups with cattle. It sends quite the wrong message.

.