The wet weather continues until the middle of the week

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Prepare for a wet and bleak Tuesday morning.

It will rain in southwest Virginia on Tuesday morning. While much of the rain will be light, it will rain moderately to heavily at times. Wet weather will shift east in the morning, with some showers in Southside Virginia continuing into the early afternoon. Cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon. The high temperatures reach the 50s and the low 60s. For Tuesday morning we don’t see much rainfall at once. Many places will receive less than an inch of rainfall from Tuesday through late Wednesday. Regardless of rainfall, however, additional flood problems can occur, particularly in parts of Southside Virginia. The flood risk is not as high as Thursday / Friday, but the concern is still there.

Clouds are coming up again on Wednesday. A cold front Tuesday brings in cooler air for Wednesday. The afternoon temperatures are mainly in the 1940s in southwest Virginia. While we will see a break from the rain on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, more rain is on the way. The wet weather returns on Wednesday afternoon and lasts until Thursday. Heavy rainfall will occasionally occur, and a few thunder rumbles are out of the question.

The rain will fall overnight and until Thursday morning. During this time we could see the heaviest rainfall. Due to the saturated soil, the rain is not easily absorbed and can drain away. We could see some rivers, brooks and streams rising again, but not like last Thursday / Friday. It will rain before the end of the day and on Thursday afternoon we could see a little sunshine. The wind starts to grow and cooler air flows into the region.

For Friday / Valentine’s Day, drier weather is forecast, but be ready to bundle up! Expect more sunshine for the day with high afternoon temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. The wind sometimes gets lively, so it feels a few degrees cooler due to the cold.

